Indians fall at Russia: Tuesday sports roundup

RUSSIA — The Newton boys basketball team fell to 0-2 on the young season Tuesday night as a talented Russia team steadily pulled away to knock off the Indians 74-42 on the road.

Ryan Mollette led the Indians with 13 points.

Russia (2-1) turned an eight-point lead after one quarter into a 22-point advantage at the half, 38-16. Hunter Cohee led the Raiders with 16 points.

Newton opens Cross County Conference play at home Friday night, hosting Ansonia.

Franklin Monroe 64,

Milton-Union 43

PITSBURG — A shaky first half doomed Milton-Union for the second time to start the new season as Franklin Monroe outscored the Bulldogs 34-20 in the first half and put away a 64-43 victory Tuesday night at Franklin Monroe.

Aaron Stone was the only Bulldog in double figures with 10 points on the night. Daniel Albaugh added eight points, Nathan Brumbaugh scored seven and Will Morris chipped in five.

As in its first game of the season, Milton-Union (0-2) held a one-point lead in the first half, this time a 16-15 edge early in the second quarter. Franklin Monroe, though, went on a 19-0 run to take control before the Bulldogs scored the final four points of the half to cut the lead to 34-20 at the break — in the Bulldog’s season opener, it was a 7-6 Milton-Union lead in the first quarter followed by a 27-0 run by Northridge in what turned into a 58-41 Bulldog loss. And though the game remained competitive in the second half, Milton-Union simply couldn’t recover from that big run.

Ethan Conley led all scorers for the Jets with 31 points.

The Bulldogs host a pair of games this weekend. On Friday, they take on Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee, then on Saturday they play host to Piqua.

Riverside 51,

Bradford 39

BRADFORD — The Bradford Railroaders trailed visiting Riverside by only four points heading into the final quarter Tuesday night, but the Pirates (1-2) were able to pull away in the fourth and close out a 51-39 victory.

Parker Smith led Bradford (1-2) with 22 points.

Riverside was led by John Zumberger’s 14 points.

Bradford travels to Miami East Friday night for a Cross County Conference matchup.

* Wrestling

Versailles 46,

Covington 22

COVINGTON — The Versailles and Covington wrestling programs — along with Miami East — are traditionally some of the stronger Division III programs in Southwest Ohio.

And this year looks to be no exception.

The Tigers and the Buccaneers got together for a dual at Covington High School, and Versailles led from the start in a 46-22 victory.

“Versailles has a great wrestling program,” Covington coach Eric Vanderhorst said. “Congratulations to them. You know it is going to be a tough match when you wrestle Versailles. There are always going to be a lot of back-and-forth matches, and there were tonight.”

The match started at 120, and Versailles won four of the first five matches to take a 19-3 lead.

Jake Poling (120) pinned Taylor Viney in 1:51.

Cael Bey (126) recorded a 4-2 win over Riley Richards in a battle to the end, while Preston Platfoot (132) recorded a 14-6 major decision over Kyle Barga. Kyle Wuebker (145) added a pin of Fletcher Metz in 2:09.

Covington’s lone win in that stretch was the most dramatic of the night.

Versailles’ Nathan Wagner (138) had a takedown with 32 seconds to go and led Austin Flick of Covington 8-7. But Flick was able to get an escape in the closing seconds and get a takedown in overtime for a 10-8 win.

“That was a match that could have gone either way,” Vanderhorst said. “That was all heart on Austin’s (Flick) part in that match. That was a good win.”

Covington would then get back-to-back pins by Kerringten Martin (152) in 2:39 over Dalton Didier and by Duncan Cooper (160) in 3:11 over Noah Gilmore to get the Buccs to within 19-15.

Versailles would then win the next five matches to seal the victory.

Derek Cavin (170) won by forfeit and Tyler Gigandet (182) held off Gavin McReynolds 3-1. The Tigers then followed that with three straight pins. Isaac Grilliot (195) pinned Joesph Franke in 3:40; Austin Nerderman (220) pinned Dylan Staudt in 1:31; and Jeffrey Ware (285) pinned Bryce Keiser in 1:36.

Covington would then close by winning the final two matches.

Kellan Anderson (106) led 5-2 going to the third period and held on for a 6-5 win despite a late takedown by Kobe Epperly, and Cael Vanderhorst (113) recorded a 16-3 major decision over Trevor Huber.

“It was a good finish (to the varsity match),” Vanderhorst said. “We had some good wins and in our losses, we learned some things. And we had some nice wins in JV matches.”

Covington is off until the Versailles Invitational on Dec. 16.

Luke Gronneberg/AIM Media Newton's Ryan Mollette, left, prepares to knock the ball out of Russia's Hunter Cohee's hands at Russia Tuesday.