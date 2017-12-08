Vikings win big: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — The Miami East basketball team didn’t get caught looking ahead Thursday night.

Quite the opposite.

Four Vikings reached double figures, Haley Howard posted yet another double-double and the Miami East defense only allowed six points after halftime, cruising to an 80-21 victory over visiting Cross County Conference rival Twin Valley South Thursday night at home.

Howard led the Vikings (4-2, 2-0 CCC) with 23 points and 12 rebounds, outscoring the Panthers on her own. But Bailey Miller and Maria Staton both added 15 points and Morgan Haney scored 11, with Camryn Miller chipping in five.

Miami East poured in 31 points in the first quarter alone, taking a 31-10 lead and building a 52-15 halftime advantage. From there, the Viking defense took over, allowing five third-quarter points and then only one in the fourth to finish the game off.

Now Miami East can focus on its marquee matchup — the Vikings host Versailles Saturday in a potential postseason preview.

Covington 34,

Arcanum 32

ARCANUM — After falling behind by seven points going into the final quarter Thursday at Arcanum, the Covington defense allowed only a pair of free throws in the fourth, helping the Buccaneers (5-1, 3-0 Cross County Conference) rally for a narrow 34-32 victory.

Sammi Whiteman led the way for the Buccs offensively with a game-high 19 points. Lilly Hamilton added six, Jordan Crowell scored five and Tori Lyle had four.

Covington travels to Newton for a girls-boys doubleheader Tuesday.

Bethel 44,

Bradford 32

BRADFORD — The Bethel Bees (1-1, 1-1 Cross County Conference) picked up their first victory of the season under new coach Corey Steinke, defeating conference rival Bradford 44-32 Thursday night on the road.

Skipp Miller led the Railroaders (2-3, 1-2 CCC) with nine points and Emma Canon added eight points and four rebounds.

Bradford hosts Newton Saturday, while Bethel returns home Monday to face Xenia.

