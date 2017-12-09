Troy boys rout Greenville: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys basketball team accomplished something Friday night that it hadn’t done since the 2010-11 season.

And though it’s a little thing in the long run, it’s a big step for a Trojan program that hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2011-12 season.

The Trojans won their second consecutive game to begin the year Friday night, traveling to Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Greenville and jumping all over the Green Wave early, coasting to a convincing 73-33 victory on the road.

It was also a total team effort for Troy (2-0, 1-0 GWOC American North), as 11 of the 12 players that saw time on the floor put up points.

Only one player reached double figures for the Trojans on the night, as Zach Reichelderfer put up a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three assists. Caillou Monroe added nine points and three steals, Jacob Martinez had eight points and four rebounds, Eli Palmer had eight points, Brayden Siler had seven points, Adam Gates had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Chris DeMeo added six points.

Troy remains on the road Tuesday, facing defending GWOC American North champion Sidney.

Miami East 60,

Bradford 33

CASSTOWN — Three Vikings reached double figures Friday night as Miami East (3-0, 1-0 Cross County Conference) remained undefeated with a 60-33 victory over visiting Bradford in the team’s conference opener.

Dylan Hahn came off the bench to lead the Vikings with 21 points, while Brendon Bertsch and Dalton Taynor each added 15 points. The trio also saw plenty of success from beyond the arc, with Bertsch — who also came off the bench — and Taynor both hitting three 3-pointers and Hahn canning a pair. Austin Rutledge added seven points as Miami East led 15-6 after the first quarter and then 34-7 at halftime.

“Very strong first-half defensive effort as we held Bradford to seven points,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We put together a complete effort tonight. I was very pleased with our guys.”

Dialaquan Millhouse led the Railroaders (1-3) with 15 points, with 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Miami East, which hosted Graham Saturday night, travels to Arcanum Dec. 15. Bradford is also back in action on Dec. 15, hosting Covington.

Bethel 70,

Miss. Valley 45

UNION CITY — The defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel Bees turned in another total team performance Friday night in its league opener at Mississinawa Valley, cruising to a 70-45 victory and a third consecutive win to start the season.

Ryan Rose had 28 points and Kendal James added 21 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Bees (3-0, 1-0 CCC). Jacob Evans added nine points and eight rebounds and Alex van Haaren was a force inside defensively, posting a defense-only double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to go with two points.

Bethel, which traveled to Ansonia Saturday night, plays its third straight CCC road game on Dec. 15 at Franklin Monroe.

Sidney 68,

Tippecanoe 64

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe fought back in the second half against defending Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division champion Sidney Friday night, but in the end the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 1-1) held on for a 68-64 victory at Tippecanoe.

Caiden Smith had 20 points to lead the way for the Red Devils (1-1, 0-1 GWOC American North), while Josh Wildermuth and Dan Hagan each scored 10 as Sidney built a 33-23 lead at the half and was forced to hold off a second-half rally by the Devils.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Tuesday.

Preble Shawnee 62,

Milton-Union 44

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union held a slim lead at the end of the first quarter Friday night against Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division foe Preble Shawnee, but the Arrows (2-0, 1-0) took over in the final three quarters and claimed a 62-44 victory over the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2).

William Morris was the only Bulldog in double figures with 10 points, adding three assists and three steals. Aaron Stone added nine points, Caleb Wintrow had seven points off the bench and Nathan Brumbaugh and Daniel Albaugh each scored five.

Milton-Union, which hosted Piqua Saturday night, travels to Madison Tuesday.

Ansonia 81,

Newton 60

PLEASANT HILL — Newton got its offense going Friday night but could not hold Ansonia’s in check, falling 81-60 at home in Cross County Conference play.

Treg Jackson led a trio of Indians (0-3, 0-1 CCC) in double figures with 18 points on the night, while Ryan Mollette and Chet Jamison each added 10 points. The Indians only trailed by one at 16-15 after the first quarter, but the Tigers built a 44-34 lead at halftime and pulled away from there.

Newton hosts Covington Tuesday in the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Franklin Monroe 64,

Covington 53

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers opened their season with a tough task Friday night, hosting a talented Franklin Monroe team that has already been battle-tested in the season’s opening week — and the Jets (2-1) used that to build an early lead over the Buccs and hold on for a 64-53 victory.

Three players reached double figures for Covington (0-1, 0-1 CCC). Zach Parrett led the way with 12 points, Braden Miller added 11, Bradley Wiggins scored 10 and Nathan Lyle chipped in nine. Ethan Conley led all scorers with 35 points for Franklin Monroe.

Covington, which also hosted Versailles Saturday, will travel to Newton Tuesday for a girls-boys doubleheader.

Other scores: Butler 64, Piqua (0-2, 0-1) 43.

* Bowling

Troy Splits

With Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Troy boys bowling team opened head-to-head play with a 2,435-2,060 victory at Versailles Friday afternoon, while the Trojan girls were defeated in a tough matchup, 2,369-2,282.

Four of Troy’s boys (1-0) topped the 400 series mark. Aaron Stone led the way with 251-212—463, Jordan Fisher rolled 248-203—451, Logan Jones rolled 201-218—419, Carson Rogers rolled 233-169—402 and Preston Jackson rolled 208-134—342.

For Troy’s girls (0-1), Cassidy McMullen led the way with 203-236—439, A’leigha Smith rolled 220-217—437, Jenna Stone rolled 217-152—369, Stephanie Crider rolled 144-200—344 and Alyssa Shilt rolled 162-167—329.

Troy, which competed at the Preseason Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament Saturday, hosts Fairborn on Thursday.

* Hockey score: Talawanda 4, Troy 0.

