Tipp girls win 6th straight: Wednesday sports roundup

GREENVILLE — Greenville hung with the Tippecanoe girls basketball team in the second quarter.

The other three, though? Completely different story.

The Red Devils ran their winning streak to six games to start the season and remained undefeated in its two seasons of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, routing the Green Wave 64-36 Wednesday night on the road.

Tippecanoe (6-0, 3-0 GWOC American North) jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, 15-5, but only outscored Greenville (3-3, 1-2 GWOC American North) 16-13 in the second, holding a 31-18 lead at halftime. That lead grew to 44-27 after three, though, and the Devils outscored the Wave 20-9 in the fourth to seal it.

Allison Mader led the Devils with 19 points, Maddie Frederick added 18 and Cali Stewart chipped in 11.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Saturday for another division matchup.

* Wrestling

Vikings

Split Quad

CASSTOWN — The Miami East wrestling team split a quad Wednesday night, defeating Stebbins 40-21 before falling to Butler 56-24.

Against Stebbins, Graham Shore (126) won a 17-8 major decision, Kaleb Nickels (132) scored a pin in 59 seconds and Alex Isbrandt (138) scored a second-period pin to put the Vikings up 22-0. Stebbins closed the gap to 22-15 with wins in the next four matches, but a second-period pin by Matt Welker (182) widened the gap to 28-15, and a series of forfeits closed out the dual.

Against Butler, the Aviators jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two matches, but a pin by Isbrandt in 1:52, a pin by Zane Strubler (145) in 1:35 and a pin by Travis Ferguson (152) in the second period put Miami East up 18-9. Butler tied the score at 18-18 with wins in the next two matches, then a pin and a pair of forfeits made it 36-18 Butler before Brenden Dalton (285) scored a 44-second pin to cut the deficit to 36-24 with three matches left. But one of those was an East forfeit, and Butler got wins in the other two to seal the overall victory.

Miami East travels to Versailles Dec. 19.

