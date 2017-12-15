Viking girls shut down Trojans: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team may have struggled on offense early against Arcanum.

But the Viking defense played tough all game, giving the offense enough time to catch up and pull away for a 56-18 victory over the visiting Trojans Thursday night in Cross County Conference play.

Miami East (5-3, 3-0 CCC) only allowed eight first-half points, taking a slim 7-2 lead after one quarter but building a 23-8 lead at the break. The Vikings then outscored the Trojans 33-10 in the second half to finish the night in convincing fashion.

Morgan Haney hit two of the Vikings’ seven 3s on the night and scored a game-high 16 points, Haley Howard added 12 points and Camryn Miller scored 10 points.

Miami East travels to Bradford Saturday.

Milton-Union 38,

Carlisle 33

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union bounced back from back-to-back losses by picking up its first Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory Thursday night, holding off Carlisle 38-33 at home.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2 SWBL Buckeye) led by four at halftime, but the Indians tied the score at 25-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Milton-Union outscored Carlisle 13-8 in the final eight minutes, though, to claim the win.

Kristen Dickison scored a season-high 17 points, Abby Hissong had five points and six rebounds, Beyonce Bobbitt scored five points, Olivia Brown had four points, seven rebounds and three assists and Annika Hutchinson chipped in four points.

Milton-Union hosts Dixie Saturday.

Tri-Village 49,

Newton 47

PLEASANT HILL — Tri-Village’s Maddie Downing drew a foul with only one second left on the clock and hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws Thursday night, handing Newton a stunning 49-47 Cross County Conference defeat.

Tatum McBride led the Indians (3-3, 1-2 CCC) with 18 points.

Newton travels to Ansonia Saturday.

Franklin Monroe 51,

Bethel 43

BRANDT — Bethel (1-3, 1-2 Cross County Conference) fell behind early against visiting Franklin Monroe and never recovered Thursday, falling 51-43.

Alaina Hawthorn led three Bees in double figures with 13 points. Klaudia Lowery added 11 points, Mekanna Gray had 10 and Olivia Reittinger scored eight.

Bethel hosts Mississinawa Valley Saturday.

Elgin 80,

Lehman 66

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers returned to action after two weeks off Thursday, falling 80-66 to visiting Elgin.

Brogan McIver had 15 points for Lehman (2-2), which travels to Fairlawn Monday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (5-1, 3-0 MBC) 58, Dayton Christian 32.

