Bethel boys outlast Franklin Monroe: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

PITSBURG — In a key early-season matchup, defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel showed what it is made of on the road.

“We’ve got a bunch of winners,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “We’ve got kids that have won in soccer, football, basketball, baseball, whatever it may be. They just know how to win. It’s cliche, but they hate losing more than they like winning.”

Four Bethel players were in double figures, Alex van Haaren posted a triple-double — the first by a Bees player since Kopp took over the team — and Bethel (5-0, 3-0 CCC) held off a fourth-quarter rally by Franklin Monroe to escape with a 66-58 victory and remain atop the CCC standings Friday night.

Van Haaren — who had a double-double with just rebounds and blocked shots earlier in the season — had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots help the defense shut down a talented Jets team. Ryan Rose led the Bees with 23 points Jacob Evans and Kendall James both scored 12, while Korry Hamlin added nine as Bethel combined to hit 11 3-pointers as a team to gut out the win.

“That’s exactly what it was — gutty. Gritty,” Kopp said. “I challenged them. To me, it shows mental toughness, effort and leadership to win when you face adversity. We haven’t been down a whole lot in some of these league games the last two or three years, and it’s nice to know that they can lean on each other. That’s why it’s a fun group to coach. They get after it.”

Bethel hosts Bradford Tuesday.

Miami East 39,

Arcanum 22

ARCANUM — Unbeaten Miami East (5-0, 2-0 Cross County Conference) shut down a potent Arcanum offense Friday night, only allowing seven first-half points en route to a 39-22 victory in Cross County Conference play.

“We got another great defensive effort from the guys,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “And a particular strong third-quarter effort. We only allowed seven first-half points, were up 18-7 at the half, and then we outscored them 17-5 in the decisive third quarter to put the game away. It was a total team effort, with contributions from everyone — particularly on the defensive end.”

Austin Rutledge had a big third quarter, scoring 11 of his game-high 16 points in it and adding four rebounds and two steals on the night. Dylan Hahn added nine points and Justin Brown scored six.

After hosting Milton-Union Saturday, Miami East travels to Twin Valley South Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 66,

Greenville 51

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back Friday night, defeating Greenville at home 66-51 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Cade Gingerich led the Red Devils (3-1, 2-1 GWOC American North) with 16 points on the night.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Tuesday.

Covington 55,

Bradford 31

BRADFORD — The Covington Buccaneers got scoring contributions from all nine players that saw the floor Friday night at Bradford, picking up their first win of the season, 55-31 in Cross County Conference action.

Three Buccs (1-4, 1-0 CCC) were in double digits on the night. Braden Miller led the way with 15 points, while Zach Parrett and Bradley Wiggins each scored 11.

Dialaquan Millhouse scored a game-high 19 points for Bradford (1-4), but no other Railroader topped five points.

Tri-Village 57,

Newton 53

NEW MADISON — Newton fell behind 20-12 after one quarter Friday night at Tri-Village, and the Indians couldn’t complete a rally in a narrow 57-53 Cross County Conference loss.

Ryan Mollette hit three of the Indians’ six 3-pointers on the night and scored a team-high 17 points, while Treg Jackson added 16 and Chet Jamison scored seven.

After hosting Legacy Christian Saturday, Newton (1-5, 1-2 CCC) travels to Milton-Union Tuesday.

Dayton Christian 44,

Troy Christian 36

DAYTON — Troy Christian entered Friday night unbeaten and leading the Metro Buckeye Conference and control the matchup against Dayton Christian for the first three quarters. But the Warriors (2-1, 2-1 MBC) outscored the Eagles 20-3 in the fourth quarter, rallying to steal a 44-36 victory.

Jackson Kremer led the Eagles (4-1, 2-1 MBC) with 10 points.

Troy Christian, after playing at Mississinawa Valley Saturday, travels to Miami Valley Monday.

Other scores: Sidney 69, Piqua (1-4, 0-3 GWOC American North) 61. Elgin 47, Lehman 44.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 52,

Dixie 44

WEST MILTON — Kristen Dickison scored a game-high 20 points and had a strong all-around game Saturday afternoon, leading the Milton-Union girls basketball team (3-4, 2-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) to a second straight win, 52-44 over Dixie.

Dickison added eight rebounds, four assists and five steals to her totals, while Olivia Brown followed with 15 points and seven rebounds and Beyonce Bobbitt added eight points and five rebounds.

Milton-Union takes on Greenville Thursday.

Newton 60,

Ansonia 37

ANSONIA — The Newton Indians bounced back from heartbreaking losses to Covington and Tri-Village earlier this week by going on the road and routing Ansonia Saturday, winning 60-37 in Cross County Conference play.

Tatum McBride led Newton (4-3, 2-2 CCC) with 24 points and Anna Wolfe added 16 points.

Newton hosts Bethel Thursday.

Other scores: Miami East (6-3, 4-0 CCC) 46, Bradford (2-5, 1-4 CCC) 28. Piqua (3-3, 1-2 GWOC American North) 46, Sidney 34.

* Swimming

Troy, Tipp

Split Tri

TIPP CITY — The Troy and Tippecanoe swimming teams split a dual Friday night at the Robinson Branch YMCA, with the Trojan boys defeating the Red Devils 127-88 and the Tippecanoe girls defeating Troy 141-86, and Wayne finishing third in both.

Winners for Troy’s boys were: the 200 medley relay team of Aaron Carmack, Joe Dutton, Mitch Orozco and Michael Griffith (1:48.03), Orozco in the 200 free (2:00.22) and 50 free (24.74 seconds), Carmack in the 200 IM (2:18.34) and 100 fly (1:00.37), Griffith in the 100 free (51.78 seconds) and 500 free (5:08.34), Dutton in the 100 back (1:02.12), Jacob Wheeler in the 100 breast (1:17.65) and the 400 free team of Griffith, Dutton, Carmack and Orozco (3:32.94).

Winners for Tippecanoe’s girls were: the 200 medley relay team of Tori Prenger, Kathryn Oen, Madison Leonard and Alexis Cook (2:03.53), Prenger in the 200 IM (2:32.53) and 100 back (1:08.22), Cook in the 50 free (25.84 seconds) and 100 free (57.07 seconds), Oen in the 100 fly (1:08.68) and 100 breast (1:13.78), the 200 free relay team of Oen, Nicole Downing, Leonard and Viha Stoffenberger (1:56.22) and the 400 free team of Simone King, Prenger, Downing and Cook (4:16.02).

Winners for Troy’s girls were: Katie Castaneda in the 500 free (6:13.72).

