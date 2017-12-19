Slow start dooms Covington girls: Monday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

PITSBURG — Covington girls basketball coach Jim Meyer summed it up pretty well after a 51-35 loss to Franklin Monroe Monday night in Cross County Conference action.

“You are not going to win every night,” he said. “We ran into an exceptionally hot Franklin Monroe team in the first half.”

The loss dropped Covington to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the CCC, while Franklin Monroe improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the CCC.

The Jets were 4 for 4 on 3-point attempts in the opening half — withe Belle Cable, Corina Conley, Kennedy Morris and Tara Goubeaux all hitting from long range. At the same time, Covington was struggling to get anything to fall, and the result was a 30-12 Franklin Monroe lead.

“The things we talked about being able to do — or gets stops with — we didn’t do,” Meyer said. “We wanted to stop them in transition and we pretty much did that We talked about having to keep them off the boards and we didn’t do that.”

It was a different Covington team in the second half.

While Franklin Monroe could only manage two free throws in the third quarter, Sammi Whiteman scored 12 points for Covington to get the Buccaneers back within 32-24.

Whiteman then had an assist to Lillian Hamilton and hit a jumper to cut the deficit to 34-28 with 6:15 remaining.

“We talked about getting it back under 10 by the end of the third quarter,” Meyer said. “Sammi (Whiteman) is the girls that makes us go.”

But Audrey Cable scored four points sandwiched around a three by Chloe Brumbaugh to take the lead to 41-28 and the Jets held on from there.

“We had numerous chances to cut the lead to six for four and were unable to it,” Meyer said. “We used up a lot of energy making that comeback and that catches up with you. But, I am proud of the way we battled back in the second half.”

Whiteman led all scorers with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Hamilton added nine rebounds to the Buccs cause and Tori Lyle grabbed seven, but no other player scored more than four points.

Audrey Cable scored 16 points for Franklin Monroe, while Conley had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Brumbaugh and Morris both scored nine.

Covington was just 17 of 58 from the floor for 29 percent and missed its only free throw attempt.

Franklin Monroe was 20 of 43 from the floor for 47 percent and six of 10 from the line for 60 percent.

Covington won the battle of the boards 36-24, but had 14 turnovers to the Franklin Monroe’s 13.

“I don’t think Franklin Monroe is 16 points better than us,” Meyer said. “But they were tonight. We won the second half by two points.”

And the Buccs will look to win the whole game Thursday when Mississinawa Valley visits.

Lehman 55,

Fairlawn 40

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls basketball team picked up a 55-40 win over Fairlawn Monday in non-conference action.

Maddy McFarland scored 15 points, while Alanna O’Leary filled out the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. Grace Monnin led the team with three assists.

Lehman plays at Waynesfield-Goshen Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (6-1, 4-0 MBC) 61, Miaim Valley 16.

* Boys Basketball

Troy Christian 44,

Miami Valley 38

DAYTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team bounced back from a pair of losses over the weekend on Monday, surviving a third-quarter rally by Miami Valley with a strong fourth to escape with a 44-38 Metro Buckeye Conference victory on the road.

James Anderson led the Eagles with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Connor Case hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Colt Tanner had five points, Cameron Strine had four points and five steals and Izaak Frantom had a strong game off the bench with four points, five assists and six steals.

Troy Christian (5-2, 3-1 MBC) led by one after a quarter and built a 30-20 lead at halftime, but Miami Valley (3-5, 2-3 MBC) rallied, outscoring the Eagles 12-2 in the third to tie the score at 32-32. The Eagles — still feeling the sting of being outscored 20-3 in the fourth quarter in an eight-point loss at Dayton Christian on Friday — kept their composure and outscored the Rams 12-6 in the final quarter to take the win.

Troy Christian will cap off its six-game road trip by playing a pair of games in Piqua’s holiday tournament Dec. 28 and 29, opening against Covington at 6 p.m. on Dec. 28.

