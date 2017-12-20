Bees rout Railroaders: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

BRANDT — With six of the program’s 1,000-point scorers — Jon and Matt Plunkett, Matt Witt, Patrick Bain and Caleb South — all in attendance Tuesday night, the Bethel boys basketball team put on a show.

Ryan Rose — who had tied the school record for 3-pointers made in a single game last season — broke the record by draining nine from long range and scoring a game-high 39 points, leading the Bees (6-0, 4-0 Cross County Conference) to an 82-27 victory over visiting Bradford Tuesday at home.

Korry Hamlin added 13 points and Kendal James scored 12, giving the Bees three players in double digits offensively. But it was the defense that did the job in the first half as Bethel took a 17-9 lead after one quarter and a 31-14 lead at halftime. The Bees then outscored the Railroaders (1-6, 0-3 CCC) 51-13 in the second half to put the game away.

“We actually didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “We shot 28 percent in the first half and were up 17, then we started hitting shots in the third and fourth.”

Johnny Fike and Josh Phillips each scored nine points for Bradford.

Bethel plays in Xenia’s Benner Fieldhouse Classic on Friday and Saturday, facing Fairmont at 6 p.m. Friday to kick things off. Bradford, meanwhile, travels to Ansonia Friday.

Newton 57,

Milton-Union 45

WEST MILTON —After knocking off undefeated Miami East over the weekend for its first win, Milton-Union had a letdown Tuesday, while Newton (2-6) picked up its second win of the season by jumping out to a big early lead and holding off the Bulldogs 57-45 on the road.

The Indians built a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and led 33-15 at halftime as four different Newton players combined to hit seven first-half 3s. Milton-Union trimmed eight points off the lead with a solid third quarter, but the Indians outscored the Bulldogs 18-16 in the final eight minutes to seal the win.

Ryan Mollette led Newton with 16 points, going 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to ice the game after the Bulldogs were forced to foul. Kleyson Wehrley and Treg Jackson each added nine points and Nash Lavy scored eight.

Daniel Albaugh had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead Milton-Union (1-7), Caleb Wintrow had nine points, four rebounds and four assists, Aaron Stone had eight points and five rebounds and William Morris had seven points.

Newton hosts Mississinawa Valley Friday, while Milton-Union travels to Oakwood Dec. 30.

Covington 50,

Arcanum 49

COVINGTON — Covington’s Bradley Wiggins drilled a long 3-pointer in the game’s closing seconds to put his team up for the first time in the entire game, and the Buccaneer defense forced a turnover on the ensuing in-bounds play to seal a stunning 50-49 victory over Arcanum Tuesday in Cross County Conference play.

The Buccs (2-4, 2-0 CCC) trailed by 13 at halftime, 29-16, and cut the deficit to eight at 39-31 heading into the fourth. Covington then outscored the Trojans 19-10 in the fourth to win it.

Braden Miller and Zach Parrett both scored 15 points to lead the Buccs, and Chad Yohey and Nathan Lyle both scored six. Wiggins finished with five on the night — including the biggest three.

Covington hosts Twin Valley South Friday.

TV South 62,

Miami East 45

WEST ALEXANDRIA — After winning its first five games of the season, Miami East has struggled in its past two, falling Tuesday night 62-45 at Twin Valley South in Cross County Conference play.

The Vikings (5-2, 2-1 CCC) were led by Austin Rutledge and Will Hudson with nine points apiece, Parker Heim scored seven and Brenden Bertsch scored six.

“It went back and forth early in the game,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We took the lead midway through the second quarter, but they responded with a run at the end of the half to go up 30-25. And that’s where things fell apart for us. They outscored us 21-8 in that decisive third quarter.”

Miami East hosts Tri-County North Friday.

Other scores: Piqua (2-4, 1-3 GWOC American North) 90, Greenville 66.

* Bowling

Troy

Sweeps Xenia

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team posted a 1,118 in the first game Tuesday against Xenia, five pins short of the all-time best single game in the team’s history, as the Trojan girls cruised to a 2,496-2,257 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division win over the Buccaneers at Troy Bowl. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, also took an early lead and put away a 2,435-2,301 victory to complete the sweep.

For the girls (2-1, 2-0 GWOC American North), Cassidy McMullen led the way by rolling 258-203—461 as four Trojans broke the 400 series mark. Jenna Stone rolled 236-204—440, Stephanie Crider rolled 192-246—438, A’leigha Smith rolled 237-194—431 and Alyssa Shilt rolled 195-136—331.

For the boys (3-0, 2-0 GWOC American North), Aaron Stone rolled 247-224—471 to lead the way, Jordan Fisher rolled 236-205—441, Logan Jones rolled 201-212—413, Preston Jackson rolled 191-174—365 and Brian Joins rolled 138-166—304.

The Trojans host Stebbins Thursday.

* Wrestling

Versailles 42,

Miami East 26

VERSAILLES — After winning the Tippecanoe Invitational over the weekend, the Miami East wrestling team kicked off back-t0-back nights of dual competition with a 42-26 loss to a talented Versailles team on the road Tuesday night.

Olivia Shore (106) gave the Vikings an early lead with a 5-1 win in the night’s first match, but Versailles got pins from Trevor Huber (113) and Jacob Poling (12) to go up 12-3. Miami East then won five matches in a row to take a 26-12 lead — an 8-3 win by Kaleb Nickels (126), a 22-7 tech. fall by Graham Shore (132), an 18-3 tech. fall by Alex Isbrandt (138), a pin by Zane Strubler (145) and a 14-5 major decision by Travis Ferguson (152).

The Tigers, however, closed by picking up forfeits at 182, 195 and 285, as well as a pin by Jarrett Winner (160), a 9-3 win by Tyler Gigandet (170) and a 3-2 win by Gage Dehart (220).

Miami East traveled to Covington Wednesday night before competing in the Medina Invitation on Dec. 27 and 28.

* Girls Basketball

Bradford 57,

Northridge 25

BRADFORD — Skipp Miller scored 22 points Tuesday night, leading the Bradford girls basketball team to a 57-25 victory over Northridge at home.

Chelsea Gill and Bianca Keener both scored seven points and Cassi Mead added six for the Railroaders (3-5), who travel to National Trail Thursday.

