Vikings roll past Jets: Thursday sports roundup

CASSTOWN — Miami East girls basketball coach Bruce Vanover was leaving nothing to chance when a dangerous Franklin Monroe team visited Thursday night for a key Cross County Conference matchup.

The Jets, despite starting four sophomores and junior, came into the game 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the CCC — and fresh off knocking off Covington Monday night.

“Abbey (Moore) has done a great job with those girls,” Vanover said about the FM coach. “They beat us over there last year. I saw them Monday night against Covington.”

But East was ready for everything Thursday, opening a 26-18 halftime lead and pulling away for a 48-32 win to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-0 in the CCC heading into a trip to Troy Saturday.

“We wanted to be able to handle their box press that they like to start the game with,” Vanover said. “What we were looking for is to create baskets in transition off of that. And I felt like we were able to do that.”

And Miami East had a big weapon in Morgan Haney, who finished with a game-high 22 points — which is just part of what makes her so important for the Vikings.

“She does that (makes big shots when you need them),” Vanover said. “She makes big passes when you need them. She just makes everyone play basketball out there. We had a lot of different people out there, because of foul trouble. Some Morgan (Haney) may not play with that much in practice. But, whoever we have out there, she makes them fit.”

Kaitlyn Mack had a big first half, scoring all nine of her points as East stretched an 11-9 first quarter advantage to 26-18 at the break.

“It is funny,” Vanover said. “She was just in the gym the other night, shooting 100 shots. It is great to see that work pay off. I love watching Kaitlyn (Mack) play defense. She is always hustling.”

East stretched the advantage to 33-22 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Once again, Camryn Miller hit some timely threes and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

“We move Camryn (Miller) to post last year,” Vanover said. “She is not a true post player. But, in our offense, when she is out top, she is a guard. Because we are running one in, four out. I know Bailey (Miller) hit one three, then when Mo (Morgan Haney) and Kamryn (Miller) hit those threes (in the fourth quarter0, I think that kind of put us over the top and finished things off.”

Audrey Cable led Miami East with nine points, while Corina Conley had eight points and eight rebounds and Kennedy Morris grabbed seven rebounds.

Miami East was 18 of 45 from the floor for 40 percent and five of nine from the line for 56 percent.

Franklin Monroe was 13 of 45 from the floor for 29 percent and four of 13 from the line for 31 percent.

East won the battle of the boards 31-29 and both teams had 10 turnovers.

Now comes a big matchup with Troy.

And as always, Vanover and East will be ready.

Milton-Union 38,

Greenville 30

WEST MILTON — After a back-and-forth first half, Milton-Union dominated the second half, shutting Greenville out in the third quarter and rallying to capture its third straight win, 38-30 at home Thursday.

Kristen Dickison scored a game-high 15 points and added eight steals and four rebounds and Beyonce Bobbitt had nine points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists as Milton-Union (4-4) took a 9-6 lead after one quarter but fell behind 20-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored the Green Wave (5-4) 6-0 in the third to take the lead, though, and won the fourth 15-10 to put the game away.

Morgan Nemeth added five points, Abby Hissong had four points and five rebounds and Olivia Brown had two points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Milton-Union travels to Twin Valley South Dec. 30.

Covington 66,

Miss. Valley 40

COVINGTON — After a disappointing loss to Franklin Monroe on Monday, Covington (7-2, 5-1 Cross County Conference) rebounded Thursday night with a convincing 66-40 rout of Mississinawa Valley in CCC action.

Sammi Whiteman scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to help the Buccaneers take control for good, with Covington jumping out to a 23-9 lead after one and a 43-21 lead at the break. The Buccs then only allowed one point in the third quarter, widening the gap to 36 points, and coasted from there.

Lilly Hamilton added 12 points, Makenzie Long scored eight and Morgan Lowe, Jordan Crowell and Tori Lyle all chipped in six.

Covington hosts Springfield Shawnee Dec. 27.

National Trail 54,

Bradford 51 OT

NEW PARIS — National Trail’s Evan Byrd hit a 3-pointer with less than five seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 44-44 and force overtime Thursday night against Bradford, and the Railroaders (3-6, 1-4 Cross County Conference) struggled in the extra frame in a 54-51 loss.

Chelsea Gill scored a game-high 20 points for Bradford in the loss, Emma Canan added 12 points and Skipp Miller pitched in six.

Bradford hosts Tri-County North Dec. 28.

Other scores: Lehman (4-2, 1-1) 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 32.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Stebbins

TROY — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams had little trouble against Stebbins Thursday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover action, with the girls winning 2,455-1,843 and the boys winning 2,242-1,900 at Troy Bowl.

For the girls (3-1, 3-1 GWOC American North Division), Jenna Stone led the way with 241-268—509, A’leigha Smith rolled 202-246—448, Cassidy McMullen rolled 249-169—418, Sierra Brown rolled 187-157—344, Stephanie Crider added a 216 game and Alyssa Shilt added a 156.

For the boys (4-0, 3-0 GWOC American North), Jordan Fisher rolled 226-257—483 to lead the way, Logan Jones rolled 186-190—376, Preston Jackson rolled 173-201—374, Brayden Ganger rolled 171-148—319 and Brian Joins rolled 167-130—297.

Troy will next compete at the Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 at Eastern Lanes in Middletown.

* Hockey

Troy 2, Alter 0

SPRINGBORO — The Troy hockey team kicked off the holiday season right.

The Trojans (2-6-1) snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night in the first game of the Dayton Mayor’s Cup tournament at South Metro in Springboro, shutting out Alter 2-0.

Goalie Enrique Alejandre made 35 saves on 35 shots to post the shutout, while Nate and Zach Uhlenbrock made it stand up by each scoring a goal.

The Trojans faced Centerville late Friday night and will take on Beavercreek Saturday.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Camryn Miller goes up for two points against Franklin Monroe Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_122117mju_bbg_mehs_1420171221213654218.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Camryn Miller goes up for two points against Franklin Monroe Thursday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Kaitlyn Mack battles for a loose ball against Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley Thursday night. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_122117mju_bbg_mehs_212017122121373321.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Kaitlyn Mack battles for a loose ball against Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley Thursday night. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Bailey Miller fires a jumper against Franklin Monroe Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_122117mju_bbg_mehs_320171221213820262.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Bailey Miller fires a jumper against Franklin Monroe Thursday. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Mikayla Schaffner battles for a rebound Thursday against Franklin Monroe. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_122117mju_bbg_mehs_342017122121374671.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Mikayla Schaffner battles for a rebound Thursday against Franklin Monroe. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Morgan Haney eyes the basket against Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable Thursday night. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_122117mju_bbg_mehs_520171221213713224.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Miami East’s Morgan Haney eyes the basket against Franklin Monroe’s Audrey Cable Thursday night.