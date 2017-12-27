Holiday wrestling begins

By Josh Brown

VANDALIA — For the first time since 2009, the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament made its return to Butler High School’s Student Activities Center Wednesday, and Miami County’s teams had a solid first day of action.

Troy Christian led the county’s team’s with a whopping wrestlers advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinal round, while Troy and Covington each have two wrestlers still competing in the championship bracket.

For the Eagles, Ethan Turner (120), Jacob Edwards (132), Jared Ford (138), Damon Beatty (182) and Nick Baker (220) all are still in the championship hunt. Turner pinned Lakota West’s Nathan Garrison in 2:15 and then beat Upper Sandusky’s Ashton Shepherd with a 15-0 tech. fall to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Edwards went through three matches to reach the quarters, winning a 13-5 major decision over Tecumseh’s Cyle Wells, pinning Zane Trace’s Jordan Hoselton in 1:13 and winning an 11-0 major decision over Simon Kenton’s Salim Mardis. Ford pinned Graham’s Isaiah Stickley in 1:32 and pinned Bellefontaine’s Blayden Hurley in 1:35 to advance to the quarters. Beatty had a first-round bye, pinned Wayne’s George White in 2:59 and defeated Graham’s William Mannier 5-4 to advance to the quarters. And, after a first-round bye, Baker pinned Miamisburg’s Clay Gaiser in 3:04 and defeated Simon Kenton’s Ian Hughes by an 8-1 decision to reach the quarterfinal round.

Troy’s Joe Pascale (126) and Shane Shoop (170) stayed in the hunt for championships. After a first-round bye, Pascale won an 18-7 major decision over Simon Kenton’s Brennon Conrad, then he defeated Stebbins’ David Hasty in an 8-2 decision. After a first-round bye, Shoop pinned Ben Logan’s Noah Clark in 1:27 and then pinned Wapakoneta’s Koleman Brown in only 11 seconds to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Also for the Trojans, Kameron Savage (182) reached the third round, where he was defeated by pin in 2:20 by Miamisburg’s Sebastian Beachler, falling to the consolation bracket. And Kameron Block (285) was also one win away from the quarterfinal round, but he was pinned by Wayne’s Jacob Padilla in 1:37 and fell to the consolation bracket.

For Covington, Kellan Anderson (106) and Cael Vanderhorst (113) are still alive in the championship bracket. Anderson had byes into the third round, where he defeated Walton Verona’s Isham Peace 4-0 to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Vanderhorst also had byes into the third round, where he pinned Miamisburg’s Collin Lovett in 3:54.

Milton-Union had no wrestler reach the championship quarterfinals, but three Bulldogs made it one step away. Aaron Beckman (113) reached the third round, where he fell via 18-2 tech. fall to Upper Sandusky’s Ronan Gullifer to drop into the consolation bracket. John Wheelock (182) also reached the third round, where he lost to Walton-Verona’s Braden Mulcahy in a 15-0 tech. fall. And after a pair of byes, Hunter Ross (195) reached the third round, where he was pinned in 1:27 by West Clermont’s Joe Wahl.

After the third championship round of competition, Troy Christian sat in seventh place in the Division II/III team standings with 43.5 points, Covington was in 12th with 24 points and Milton-Union was in 19th with 10 points. Graham held the lead with 75.5 points, but Versailles was still in striking distance in second with 60.5. And in the D-I standings, Troy was tied for 14th with Oak Hills with 34 points, with Buford (82 points) leading overall and Dublin Coffman (60.5) in second.

