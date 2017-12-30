Versailles boys pull away from Miami East: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

and Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

VERSAILLES — The Miami East boys basketball team hung tough with unbeaten Versailles in the first quarter Friday night.

But in the end, there was just too much Ahrens.

Ohio State recruit Justin Ahrens scored a game-high 20 points and A.J. Ahrens added 16 points for the Tigers, leading Versailles (8-0) to a 68-37 victory over visiting Miami East Friday night.

“In the end, it was just too big a night for the Ahrens family,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “It was too strong an effort for us to overcome. It was challenging for us on the road against an undefeated Versailles team.”

Austin Rutledge had 11 points and four rebounds and Austin Kearns had 11 points and two steals for the Vikings, who trailed by only two points after the first quarter at 14-12. But the Tigers built a 35-21 lead by halftime and led by 20 heading into the fourth quarter, then Versailles held East to only four fourth-quarter points to wrap things up.

Miami East hosts National Trail Friday.

Tippecanoe 78,

Tecumseh 46

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (5-3) had three scorers in double figures and held visiting Tecumseh to a mere three first-quarter points, taking charge early and coasting to a 78-46 victory Friday night.

Daniel Hagen had 21 points to lead the Red Devils, Josh Wildermuth added 19 points and Cade Gingerich scored 13 points as Tippecanoe jumped out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter. The Arrows (2-7) fought back in a high-scoring second quarter, but the Devils responded and outscored them 23-22 to build a 41-25 lead at halftime. Tippecanoe then outscored Tecumseh 37-21 in the second half to put it away.

Tippecanoe returns to action Friday, hosting Xenia

Russia 54,

Fairlawn 41

RUSSIA — The Russia boys basketball team defeated Fairlawn 54-41 Friday night in SCAL action.

Jack Dapore led Russia with 16 points.

Russia will play at Fort Loramie Friday.

Minster 80,

Houston 44

MINSTER — The Houston boys basketball team lost to Minster 80-44 Friday night in non-conference action.

Howie Ludwig led Houston with 15 points.

Houston will host Jackson Center Friday.

* Bowling

Troy Boys 5th

At Holiday

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy boys bowling team followed up the girls team’s victory at the Holiday Tournament at Eastern Lanes in Middletown with a solid performance of its own on Friday, finishing fifth out of 22 teams.

Aaron Stone led the Trojans with 204-290-216 for a 710 series and was named to the all-tournament team, while Jordan Fisher rolled 257-214-209—680 and was named to the all-tournament second team.

Preston Jackson rolled 208-167-168—543, Carson Rogers rolled 182-178-169—529, Drew Snurr added games of 236-144 and Brayden Ganger rolled a 139 game.

Troy hosts West Carrollton Thursday.

* Girls Basketball

Postponements

The Milton-Union girls basketball game at Twin Valley South was postponed Saturday afternoon, with no makeup date immediately set.

Bethel girls’ home game against Triad Saturday was also postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Other scores: New Bremen 61, Lehman (4-4) 30.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Rob Kiser can be reached at (937) 451-3334.