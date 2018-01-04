Tipp’s Mader gets 1,000th point; East’s Shore, Isbrandt get 150th wins: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

XENIA — Tippecanoe’s Allison Mader entered her senior season wanting to accomplish a few things individually — commit to a college and reach the 1,000-point milestone for her career.

With the first already out of the way, she checked off the second box on Wednesday night.

Mader led a group of four Red Devils in double figures with a game-high 24 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark and outscoring opponent Xenia by herself in a 72-14 blowout Wednesday night on the road in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Mader, who hit five 3-pointers and was perfect from the field on the night, now sits at 1,011 points for her career as she became the eighth Red Devil to reach the milestone along with Halee Printz, Lauren Sharpe, Lisa Eustache, Schelley Stahle, Ellise Sharpe, Carly Clodfelter and Abby Dowd.

Maddie Frederick added 12 points for the Red Devils (10-0, 6-0 GWOC American North Division), Kendall Clodfelter scored 11 and Brooke Aselage added 10 in the win, with Hailee Varvel chipping in eight and Cali Stewart seven.

The Tippecanoe defense was another star on the night, as the Devils shut out Xenia (-8, 1-4 GWOC American South) in the first quarter to jump out to a 27-0 lead and then a 40-2 lead at halftime. For the game, the Devils held the Buccaneers to a mere 5 for 35 (14.3 percent) from the field.

Tippecanoe gets possibly its toughest test of the season Saturday, traveling to 11-1 Versailles in a matchup between two potential state contenders in their respective divisions this year.

Other scores: Trotwood 67, Piqua (3-7, 1-5 GWOC American North) 36.

* Wrestling

Miami East 45,

Mechanicsburg 27

CASSTOWN — Two Miami East wrestlers hit the same milestone Wednesday night, as Graham Shore and Alex Isbrandt both won their 150th career matches to help lead the Vikings to an impressive 45-27 victory in a dual over Mechanicsburg at home.

Shore (132) and Isbrandt (138) — Miami East’s two three-time senior state placers — both had to wait until the end of the night to try for their milestones, as the dual began at 152 where the Vikings picked up a forfeit to go up 6-0. Mechanicsburg scored two straight pins to take the lead, but a forfeit and a double forfeit left the score tied 12-12 after 195. Brenden Dalton (220) scored a pin in 2:33 for the Vikings and a forfeit at 285 tied the score at 18-18 before the Indians took the lead at 106 with a decision. Garrett Kowalak (113) tied the dual at 21-21 by winning a 6-1 decision, but a pin at 120 gave Mechanicsburg a 27-21 lead with four weight classes to go.

From there, though, it was all East.

A forfeit at 126 tied the score at 27-27, then the Vikings capped the dual off with three consecutive pins to seal it. Shore was up first, sticking his in a mere 33 seconds to win his 150th career match. Isbrandt then recorded his pin in 3:47 for his 150th win, as well, and Zane Strubler stuck a pin in 1:16 to finish the night off.

Miami East will now look to defend its Troy Invitational championship on Saturday.

