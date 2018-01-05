Trojan bowling sweeps Pirates: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — Seemingly every time it takes to the lanes, the Troy girls bowling team breaks another one of its own records.

Thursday was no different.

Jenna Stone and Cassidy McMullen both topped the 500 series mark, helping the Trojan girls set a new school record for a two-game series as a team in a 2,535-1,451 victory over visiting West Carrollton, with the Trojan boys completing the sweep with a 2,213-1,360 win over the Pirates in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play Thursday at Troy Bowl.

For the girls (4-1, 4-0 GWOC American North Division), Stone rolled 248-264—512 and McMullen rolled 269-235— to lead the way. Stephanie Crider added 193-229—422, Alyssa Shilt rolled 197-193—390 and A’leigha Smith rolled 163-208—371 as the team posted 1,070-1,129 in the two individual games for a 2,199 total, topping the old school record of 2,156 from just last season.

For the boys (5-0, 4-0 GWOC American North), Brian Joins rolled 188-166—354, Brayden Ganger rolled 169-155—324, Logan Jones rolled 146-142—288, Aaron Stone added a 236 game, Jordan Fisher a 218, Preston Jackson a 202 and Carson Rogers a 197.

Troy hosts Trotwood Tuesday.

* Girls Basketball

Oakwood 46,

Milton-Union 41

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team’s three-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night as Oakwood outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 in the fourth quarter to steal a 46-41 victory.

Kristen Dickison led all scorers with 17 points and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-5), Beyonce Bobbitt added 14 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Brown had five points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help Milton-Union take a 33-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But Oakwood (6-2) forced 18 turnovers and only committed nine, taking control in the fourth and holding on for the win.

Milton-Union travels to Waynesville Saturday before returning home to host Covington Monday.

Bradford 43,

TV South 39

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bradford freshman Skipp Miller had a game-high 25 points, including 17 of the team’s 19 third-quarter points, and she hit a pair of free throws with Twin Valley South only trailing by one in the final 30 seconds to help put away a 43-39 victory in Cross County Conference play Thursday.

Bianca Keener scored six points and Chelsea Gill and Emma Canan both scored four for the Railroaders (5-6, 3-4 CCC), who host St. Henry Saturday.

Ansonia 63,

Bethel 47

ANSONIA — Bethel jumped out to a lead as big as 14-3 in the first quarter Thursday night at Ansonia, but the Bees couldn’t hold on in a 63-47 loss to the Tigers in Cross County Conference action.

Kenna Gray led Bethel (2-6, 2-5 CCC) with 22 points, Olivia Reittinger scored eight, Delaney Hardert added six and Alaina Hawthorn chipped in five.

Bethel hosts Legacy Christian Saturday.

Other scores: Riverside 35, Lehman (4-5, 1-2 NWCC) 31.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.