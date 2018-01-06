Tippecanoe outlasts Xenia: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team continues to pile up signature wins.

The Red Devils — who, two short weeks ago, handed then-undefeated Butler its first loss of the year — outslugged a talented Xenia team Friday night in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover action, posting its highest point total since the 2009-10 season in a 90-80 victory over the visiting Buccaneers.

The Red Devils (6-3, 4-2 GWOC American North Division) survived a monstrous night by Samari Curtis, who led Xenia (5-6, 4-2 GWOC American South) with 50 points and eight assists. Meechi Harris also added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, but no other Buccaneer scored more than four on the night.

Tippecanoe, meanwhile, had four players reach double figures, led by Caiden Smith. The senior was 12 for 17 from the field and 10 for 14 from the free throw line for a career-high 35 points. Daniel Hagan added 15 points, Noah Bledsoe had 13 points and nine rebounds and Cade Gingerich added 13 points, with Tyler Skaggs chipping in seven.

The Devils held a slim 15-14 lead then built an eight-point halftime lead at 34-26. Tippecanoe then outscored Xenia 56-54 in the second half, with both teams dropping in 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The 90 points were the most a Tippecanoe team has scored since Feb. 24, 2010, in a 96-31 win over Indian Lake.

Tippecanoe travels to Springboro Tuesday.

Bethel 64,

TV South 35

BRANDT — Defending Cross County Conference champion Bethel remained undefeated in league play Friday night, allowing only 16 first-half points and routing Twin Valley South for a 64-35 victory to improve to 5-0 in the CCC and 8-2 overall.

Kendal James had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists and Ryan Rose added 12 points to lead the Bees. Korry Hamlin had nine points and five rebounds and Alex Van Haaren had six points, five rebounds and five blocked shots.

After taking on Legacy Christian Saturday night, Bethel travels to Tri-County North Tuesday.

National Trail 44,

Miami East 41

CASSTOWN — Miami East missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime, and National Trail escaped Casstown with a 44-41 victory Friday night in Cross County Conference play.

Austin Kearns led the Vikings (6-4, 3-2 CCC) with 10 points and Parker Heim and Brendon Bertsch each scored eight. The Blazers (8-3, 3-1 CCC) were led by freshman Cameron Harrison’s 15 points.

The Vikings trailed 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored the Blazers 13-6 in the final eight minutes, with the rally coming up just short in the end.

“We trailed nearly the whole game — down four after one quarter, down seven at the half and trailing by 10 going into the fourth,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We did close the gap finally and had a 3-point shot with a few seconds left to try to tie it, but the shot came up short. It was a tough home loss against a good CCC team. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

After hosting Riverside Saturday, Miami East travels to Covington Friday.

Carlisle 61,

Milton-Union 50

WEST MILTON — After holding off Covington for a double-overtime win earlier in the week, Milton-Union fell victim to one bad quarter again.

The Bulldogs (2-8, 0-4 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) lost a four-point halftime lead Friday night against visiting Carlisle, getting outscored 18-6 in the third quarter in a 61-50 loss.

Nathan Brumbaugh was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line, scored a career-high 16 points and added six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, while Aaran Stone added 12 points and five rebounds. Caleb Wintrow scored seven points off the bench, Daniel Albaugh had six points, six assists and five rebounds, William Morris had five points and four assists and A.J. Lovin added four points.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Tuesday night.

Franklin Monroe 62,

Newton 45

PLEASANT HILL — Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley’s 28 points was too much for Newton to recover from Friday night in a 62-45 Cross County Conference loss.

Ryan Mollette and Treg Jackson each scored 13 points and Chet Jamison added seven for the Indians (2-8, 1-4 CCC), who behind 34-12 at halftime and couldn’t bounce back.

After hosting Botkins Saturday, Newton travels to Bradford Tuesday.

Tri-Village 56,

Bradford 30

BRADFORD — Bradford trailed only by four points Friday night against Tri-Village, but the Patriots outscored the Railroaders 35-13 in the second half to pull away for a 56-30 Cross County Conference victory.

Andy Branson had 11 points to lead Bradford (1-9), which hosts Newton Tuesday.

Other scores: Trotwood 96, Piqua (3-6, 1-4 GWOC American North) 61. Covington at Tri-County North ppd. Riverside at Lehman ppd.

