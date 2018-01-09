Troy offense struggles in loss

By Luke Severt

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Eleven games into this season, the Troy girls basketball team has scored 15 points or more in a single quarter only four times. On Monday night, Cedarville’s Ise Bolander was able to reach that mark alone, as she led the Indians to a 49-29 victory over Troy at the Trojan Activities Center.

Bolander came out of the gates hot, as she made five 3-pointers in her first five attempts, all coming in the first quarter. Three of her 3s came before Troy scored a point as Cedarville opened the contest with a 14-0 run.

The Trojans had their lowest scoring quarter of the season, as they were able to put up a mere three points in the first. Cedarville took advantage of Troy’s struggles as they scored 21 points of their own and built a substantial 18-point lead after the opening quarter.

“Cedarville came out on fire. Bolander hit those five 3s, and the team hit six in the first quarter,” second-year Troy head coach Aaron Johnson said. “We came out flat. Cedarville is a good team, but we’re not a team that should be outplayed 21-3.”

On the positive side for the Trojans, they were able to prevent Bolander from hitting another 3 for the rest of the game.

“We were too far away from her. She was basically getting an open shot every time, and we had to put more pressure on her. I think when the girls saw she had made those five 3s, they realized that they needed to get a hand in her face. We realized that we needed to at least challenge her shot, and I think that made the difference,” Johnson said.

The early deficit proved fatal to Troy’s chances at victory, as they fell behind by 20 points two minutes into the second quarter and would only come within 18 throughout the rest of the game. The team showed some life with a 10-4 run to end the third quarter — a quarter in which they outscored Cedarville 14-12 — but it was not enough to get the team back into the contest.

“After being down 18 after the first quarter, it was a tough hill we would have had to climb to get back into the game,” Johnson said. “With a good team like Cedarville, we weren’t able to do that.”

Although Troy was able to shut down Bolander’s 3-point shooting, they were unable to slow her offense altogether. The Cedarville senior, last year’s Ohio Heritage Conference Player of the Year, finished with 24 points for the Indians. She was complemented by junior Maggie Coe, who scored 11 points of her own.

“Bolander is an excellent player, and Maggie Coe is very good too,” Johnson said. “But, you know, we knew that going into the game.”

Sophomore Makenna Taylor led the Trojans with 14 points, including three 3s. She was followed by Alaura Holycross, who contributed seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Erika Innes scored three points for the Trojans, Lauren McGraw and Tia Bass each had two, and Kiyha Adkins added one.

The Trojans shot only 23 percent from the field, and turned the ball over 20 times.

“Execution, execution, and more execution,” said Johnson on what his team will work on moving forward. “It’s a fundamental game. We need to prevent them from putting the ball in the basket while being able to put the ball in the basket ourselves, and we just haven’t figured out how to do that yet.”

With the non-conference loss, the Trojans fall to 5-6 on the season, but their Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division record remains unaffected. They will resume league play as they travel to 2-8 Stebbins on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Kiyha Adkins tries to drive around the Cedarville defense Monday at the Trojan Activities Center. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's MaKenna Taylor hits a 3 Monday against Cedarville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Lauren McGraw takes the ball to the basket Monday against Cedarville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Valena Robinson brings the ball up the floor Monday against Cedarville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Tia Bass shoots Monday against Cedarville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Erika Innes takes aim for a 3-pointer Monday against Cedarville. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Alaura Holycross scores in the post Monday against Cedarville.