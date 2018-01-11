Trojan girls end skid, top Stebbins 48-35

By Josh Brown

RIVERSIDE — After a pair of tough losses, the Troy girls basketball team finally got back on track.

And the Trojans picked a good time to do it, too.

Troy — loser of three of its last four, but with all three of those losses being non-league games — returned to Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play and picked up a victory Wednesday night, shutting out Stebbins in the fourth quarter to put away a 48-35 win on the road.

Tia Bass — who has been struggling over the past four games, averaging 4.3 points per game during that stretch — led all scorers with a game-high 16 points for Troy, with Alaura Holycross and MaKenna Taylor both adding eight. The Trojans shared the ball well, too, with Jordan Short dishing out seven assists and Kiyha Adkins and Dana Wynkoop dishing out four each.

Troy’s 48 points were the most it has scored in a game this season. The Trojans built a 15-11 lead after one and a 29-23 lead at halftime, then they held a 40-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. But Troy outscored Stebbins (2-9, 2-5 GWOC American South Division) 8-0 in the final quarter to seal the win.

The Trojans improved to 6-6 with the win and remained in the race for second place at 4-3 in the GWOC American North Division, with defending champion Tippecanoe remaining at the top at 7-0. Troy was also 6-6 after last year’s matchup against Stebbins — but that one was a 45-39 overtime loss.

Troy travels to Springfield Saturday — weather permitting — before returning home to host Trotwood on Jan. 17.

Tippecanoe 47,

Fairborn 33

FAIRBORN — After suffering its first defeat of the season in a one-point loss to Versailles, the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Division III, Tippecanoe was looking for a bounceback win.

The Red Devils — ranked No. 6 in the state in D-II — put three players in double figures and got that win, but their momentum slowed at the end of Wednesday night’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup at Fairborn, winning 47-33 to stay undefeated in American North Division play.

Allison Mader led Tippecanoe (11-1, 7-0 GWOC American North) with 20 points and eight steals, Maddie Frederick followed with 12 points, Cali Stewart had 10 points and three assists and Brooke Aselage had five points and seven rebounds.

The Devils built a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, held a comfortable 31-15 halftime lead and led 44-22 going into the fourth quarter. Fairborn (4-9, 3-4 GWOC American South) outscored Tippecanoe 11-3 in the fourth quarter to keep the game from being a blowout.

Weather permitting, Tippecanoe will play in the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament at Fairmont’s Trent Arena Saturday, taking on Springboro at 11:30 a.m.

Piqua 58,

Xenia 25

XENIA —Piqua had three players reach double figures Wednesday, posting its best offensive output of the season in a 58-35 victory in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup at Xenia.

The Indians (5-7, 3-5 GWOC American North Division) was led by Skylar Sloan with a game-high 14 points, Lily Stewart with 13 points and a double-double by Kelsey Magoteaux with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Piqua travels to Bellefontaine Saturday.

* Bowling

Tipp Splits

With Stebbins

TROY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams split a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover match against Stebbins Wednesday at Troy Bowl, with the boys winning 2,093-1,961 and the girls falling 1,820-1,400.

For the Red Devil boys (6-3, 4-2 GWOC American North Division), James Ridgeway led the way with 205-221—426, Austin Post rolled 176-190—366, Nick Lanham rolled 199-153—352, Dalton Grimmett rolled 154-165—319 and Aaron Davis rolled 149-146—295.

For the Devil girls (3-5, 2-4 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog rolled 139-176—315, Abigail Lee rolled 150-158—308, Alison Johnston rolled 100-113—213, Mckenzie Dean rolled 103-91—194 and Emma Lara rolled 81-74—155.

Tippecanoe travels to Sidney Friday.

