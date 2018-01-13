Troy wrestling 4th at Miamisburg: Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

MIAMISBURG — The Troy wrestling team had six placers, including two individual champions, as the Trojans finished fourth as a team with 132 points at the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday. Valley View won the tournament with 230.5 points, Miamisburg was second with 206.5 and Stebbins was third with 140.

Joe Pascale (126) went 5-0 on the day and won an individual title, and Shane Shoop (170) went 4-0 and also finished first place. Kameron Block (220) was 4-1 and finished second, David McGraw (152) was 3-2 and finished third, Carlos Quintero (138) was 3-2 and finished third and Mitchell Francis (113) was 2-2 and finished fourth.

Troy travels to Fairmont for a quad on Thursday.

* Girls Basketball

Springboro 57,

Tippecanoe 38

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team struggled worse than it has all season Saturday at the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament, only scoring two first-quarter points and never recovering in a 57-38 loss to Springboro.

Allison Mader led the Red Devils (11-2) with 10 points and four assists, Brooke Aselage had nine points and five rebounds, Maddie Frederick had six points and five rebounds and Claire Hinkle had five points and five rebounds. But the Devils only shot 13 for 46 (28.3 percent) from the field.

Earlier this week, Tippecanoe was ranked No. 6 in the state in Division II in the season’s first poll following its first loss of the season at Versailles a week ago. Springboro, meanwhile, improved to 9-3 on the season.

Tippecanoe hosts Stebbins Wednesday.

Houston 46,

Bradford 31

HOUSTON — Houston’s Jess and Sarah Monnier combined for 32 points Saturday afternoon, leading the Wildcats past the Railroaders 46-31.

Skipp Miller led Bradford (6-8) with 16 points and Emma Canan scored seven, but no other Railroaders scored more than three on the day.

Bradford travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Jackson Center 52, Lehman (5-7) 28. Ansonia at Miami East ppd. Bethel at Covington ppd. Troy Christian at Mississinawa Valley ppd. Piqua at Bellefontaine ppd.

* Boys Basketball

Postponements and

Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Friday afternoon’s mix of ice and snow wiped Miami County’s boys basketball slate clean in the evening.

Troy’s home game against Stebbins was cancelled and pushed back one day to Saturday night — the game was not complete at time of press, so results will be in Monday’s Troy Daily News.

Another Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup, Fairborn at Tippecanoe, was postponed to Jan. 27.

Milton-Union’s game at Waynesville was postponed, with the makeup causing the sites for both games this season to be flipped. Milton-Union will now host Waynesville on Jan. 16, then the Bulldogs will travel to Waynesville on Feb. 6.

Four Cross County Conference matchups were also postponed, with three of them getting makeup dates. Bethel’s home game against National Trail was postponed to Jan. 23, Newton’s home game against Arcanum was postponed to Jan. 27 and Bradford’s game at Mississinawa Valley was postponed to Monday night. Miami East at Covington was postponed with no makeup date immediately set.

Troy Christian’s home Metro Buckeye Conference matchup against Middletown Christian was also postponed and will be made up on Jan. 27.

Lehman’s Northwest Central Conference matchup on Friday night at Upper Scioto Valley was also postponed with no makeup date immediately set. In addition, Lehman’s game at Mississinawa Valley Saturday night was postponed with no makeup date immediately set.

