Area teams compete at Coaches Classic

TROTWOOD/DAYTON — Almost 3,000 swimmers from more than 100 schools competed in the Southwest Ohio Coaches Classic Saturday and Sunday at 10 different sites, with all of Miami County’s teams competing either at Trotwood High School or the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Club in Dayton. And though none of the county’s teams broke into the top 20 in the overall standings, there were still plenty of outstanding individual performances.

Troy was the only local school to score points in the overall boys standings, finishing 21st with 30 points. And on the girls side, Bethel — the only Miami County school not competing in Trotwood, competing at the DRAC instead — was 25th with 23 points, Miami East was tied for 29th with 17 points and Tippecanoe was tied for 31st with 16 points.

For Troy’s boys, Michael Griffith was seventh in the 1,650 free (16:35.27), 10th in the 500 free (4:49.21), 12th in the 200 free (1:46.67) and 16th in the 200 fly (2:05.33), while Joe Dutton was 12th in the 1,650 free (17:09.7) and 18th in the 500 free (4:59.52).

For Bethel’s girls, Eiliana Wright was eighth in the 100 fly (57.93 seconds), ninth in the 200 fly (2:08.46) and 14th in the 200 free (1:58.43).

For Miami East’s girls, Meredith Richters was eighth in the 100 breast (1:08.91), 14th in the 200 breast (2:32.03) and 15th in the 100 fly (1:00.54) and Annie Richters was 16th in the 50 free (25.96 seconds).

For Tippecanoe’s girls, Alexis Cook was fifth in the 50 free (24.63 seconds), Simone King was 14th in the 100 IM (1:08.54) and the 200 free relay was 16th (1:44.88).

For Troy’s girls, Katie Robinson was 15th in the 50 back (30.52 seconds) and 16th in the 50 fly (29.3 seconds).

Postponements and

Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Monday’s new snowfall on top of the preexisting snow from the weekend caused the day’s athletics slate to be wiped clean, including one major cancellation.

The Troy gymnastics team’s home meet at Gem City Gymnastics — one of only two home meets this season — was postponed with no makeup date immediately announced, although the meet’s organizers are still looking for an open date. The Trojans will next compete at the Centerville Invitational on Saturday.

Bradford’s boys basketball game at Mississinawa Valley was also postponed, as was Bethel’s girls basketball game at Yellow Springs. Makeup dates were not immediately announced for either game.

