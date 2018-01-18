Tipp routs Stebbins: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — Entering the night having lost two of its last three after beginning the season with 10 straight victories, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team needed to build some positive momentum.

Particularly with what is coming up next.

The Red Devils (12-2, 8-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) did just that, too, steadily pulling away from Stebbins to post a 20-point win, 67-47 Wednesday night in GWOC American League crossover play, giving the Devils a win heading into its second matchup between top-10-ranked teams of the season.

Tippecanoe, the ninth ranked team in the state in Division II, will travel to Trotwood, ranked No. 3 in D-II in the latest state poll, on Saturday in what could be a regional tournament preview. The Devils’ first loss of the season was on Jan. 6, a 54-53 defeat at the hands of Versailles, which was remains ranked No. 2 in D-III.

Against Stebbins, Allison Mader scored a season-high 26 points and Maddie Frederick added 16 points as the Devils won their 23rd straight GWOC American North game since joining the league last season. Cali Stewart and Brooke Aselage each added six points and Kendall Clodfelter scored five.

The Tippecanoe offense started fast, but the Indians (2-10, 2-6 GWOC American South) kept pace early, trailing 20-15 after one. The Devils built a nine-point lead by halftime, though, leading 34-25, and outscored the Indians 21-12 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Tippecanoe’s showdown against the Rams begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trotwood.

Northmont 61,

Piqua 20

CLAYTON — Piqua’s two-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night in non-league play as the Indians fell 61-20 at Northmont.

Kelsey Bachman led the Indians (5-8) with five points and four Piqua players scored three apiece as Northmont (7-5) held the Indians to a 5 for 31 (16.1 percent) performance from the field on the night with 26 turnovers.

Piqua hosts Fairborn Saturday.

