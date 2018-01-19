Troy’s Stone rolls 300 game: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

VANDALIA — Two years ago, Troy’s Aaron Stone narrowly missed rolling a 300 game.

Thursday, the senior was perfect.

Stone rolled a 300 during the second game of individual bowling Thursday during a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup against Butler at Marian Lanes, becoming the seventh Trojan boy to roll a perfect game in a 2,719-2,344 loss to the Aviators. Meanwhile, the Troy girls remained perfect in GWOC American North play, defeating Butler 2,344-2,198.

Stone — who rolled a 297 at the Holiday Tournament during the 2015-16 season as a sophomore — led the boys (7-2, 6-2 GWOC American North) with 184-300—484. The last Troy boys to roll a 300 was Jared Sierra during the 2011-12 season. Stone has also rolled two other 300 games outside of high school competition.

Carson Rogers rolled 189-219—408, Jordan Fisher rolled 155-182—337, Preston Jackson rolled 175-157—332 and Logan Jones rolled 176-149—325.

For the girls (8-1, 8-0 GWOC American North), Jenna Stone led the way with 225-229—454, Stephanie Crider rolled 213-219—432, Alyssa Shilt rolled 186-201—387, Cassidy McMullen rolled 193-191—384 and A’leigha Smith — who became the first Trojan girl to roll a 300 game last season — rolled 178-181—359.

The Trojans travel to Tippecanoe Monday.

* Wrestling

Trojans Fall

At Fairmont

KETTERING — Down two athletes, the Troy wrestling team was swept at a quad Thursday night at Fairmont, falling 52-20 to Lebanon and 48-21 to the host Firebirds.

Mitchell Francis (113), Joe Pascale (126), Kameron Block (220) and Jake Browning (285) were each 2-0 for the Trojans, with Carlos Quintero (138) going 1-1 and scoring an overtime victory.

Troy hosts Northmont Jan. 20.

* Girls Basketball

Newton 68,

TV South 38

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team had little trouble with Twin Valley South Thursday night, posting a 68-38 Cross County Conference victory.

Tatum McBride led the Indians (9-4, 6-3 CCC) with 23 points and eight assists and Anna Wolfe added 17 points in the win.

Newton travels to Covington Saturday.

Covington 50,

Greenville 33

COVINGTON — Sammi Whiteman scored a game-high 22 points Thursday night, leading Covington (11-5) to a convincing 50-33 victory over Greenville.

Tori Lyle added 10 points and nine rebounds, Lillian Hamilton had eight points and six blocked shots and Jordan Crowell scored six as the Buccaneers consistently pulled away from the Green Wave (9-6), leading 13-7 after one, 26-17 at the half and 43-28 after three quarters.

Covington hosts Newton Saturday.

Franklin Monroe 52,

Bradford 34

PITSBURG — Bradford freshman Skipp Miller had a double-double and broke the school record for rebounds in a season Thursday night, but the Railroaders lost 52-34 at Franklin Monroe in Cross County Conference play.

Miller had 16 points and 16 rebounds, giving her the Bradford single-season record in rebounds with seven games still to play. Cassi Mead added seven points for the Railroaders (6-10, 3-6 CCC), while Chloe Brumbaugh scored a game-high 29 points for the Jets (13-3, 8-2 CCC).

Bradford hosts Mississinawa Valley Thursday.

Other scores: Lehman 59, Hardin Northern 25.

* Swimming

Troy Christian

Boys Win

BROOKVILLE — Troy Christian’s boys swimming team won a five-team meet at Brookville Thursday night, defeating Dayton Christian 159-129. Miami East’s girls team was second, falling 174-122.5 to host Brookville.

Troy Christian’s boys won every event they entered: the 200 medley relay (Joel Kellar, Jacob Voisinet, Benjamin Schaffnit, Jared Chong, 1:58.73), Voisnet (200 IM, 2:09.34; 100 breast, 1:03.47), Sam LaVielle (50 free, 23.3 seconds; 100 free, 55.24 seconds), Grant Doucette (200 free, 2:00.77; 100 fly, 58.36 seconds), Schaffnit (100 back, 1:09.87), the 200 free relay (Schaffnit, Doucette, Alexander Klint, LaVielle, 1:39.4), 400 free relay (Voisinet, Doucette, Klint, LaVielle, 3:36.77).

For Miami East’s girls, Meredith Richters won the 100 fly (1:04.07) and 100 breast (1:11.99), and the 200 free relay team of Annie and Meredith Richters, Paige Blauvelt and Lindsey Yingst won (1:56.89).

For Troy Christian’s girls, Sophie Pitsenbarger won the 200 free (2:30.32).

