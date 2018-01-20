Trojan boys struggle in 90-29 loss at Trotwood

By Luke Severt

For the Troy Daily News

TROTWOOD — The Troy boys basketball team entered Friday night’s game with dreams of an upset against a Trotwood-Madison team that has wreaked havoc against the Greater Western Ohio Conference this season. Unfortunately for the Trojans, those dreams were quickly squashed, as the Rams charged past the Trojans 90-29 at Trotwood High School.

The Rams made it evident they would not be upset very early on, as they scored nine points before the Trojans could get on the board with a Sam Shaneyfelt free throw almost four minutes into the game. It would be another two-and-a-half minutes — and five Trotwood points — before Troy would score again on a Zach Reichelderfer layup.

Trotwood was confident they had already overwhelmed the Trojans, as they let the clock run down with nearly a minute left in the first quarter, which ended 14-3.

If Troy had any hope remaining after the first, it was shattered in the second. A 13-0 Trotwood run to start the quarter was ended by a Reichelderfer putback. However, it did not take long for the Rams to put together another run, as they scored nine in a row before the buzzer. Troy was outscored 22-2 in the second quarter and trailed 36-5 heading into halftime.

“They did what they wanted to do,” coach Paul Bremigan said. “And we didn’t do too much to stop them from doing it.”

Trotwood’s two superstars, Myles Belyeu and Amari Davis — who are both in the top five in the GWOC in scoring — were an important contributing factor to the Rams first-half dominance, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the second half, the points became more frequent for the Trojans as their offense was able to make a bit of an improvement. Unfortunately for Troy, Trotwood’s offense hit full stride after the break, as they turned the game into a blowout.

After a Reichelderfer bucket early in the third quarter, Belyeu turned a fast break into a monster dunk that got the home crowd fired up. Davis followed the dunk with a 3-point jumper, and Trotwood head coach Rocky Rockhold decided he had gotten enough out of the duo, taking them out of the game with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Even without the dynamic duo, the Troy defense had no answer. It allowed 30 points in the third quarter while scoring only 13 of its own, and the Trotwood lead had grown to 66-18.

The fourth quarter saw little playing time from either team’s starters, as both teams decided to put in many of their bench players. The Trotwood bench was still able to put up 24 points in the fourth, compared to Troy’s 11, as they secured a 90-29 victory.

“We didn’t defend in the second half,” Bremigan said. “I think we allowed about 50 points. It was just something we didn’t want to do, but we had to, because we weren’t getting any offense.”

The 61-point loss was the worst loss the Trojans have suffered in over a decade. In that span, the Rams have only lost eight league games and have defeated the Trojans 20 times in 22 matchups between the schools.

Belyeu, who is third in GWOC with 22.9 points per game, led the Rams (9-3, 7-0 GWOC American South Division) with 23 points. Davis, who barely trails Belyeu with 22.5 points per game, good enough for fourth in GWOC, added 15 points of his own. Although they were the only two Rams to finish in double digits, every Trotwood player was able to score.

Reichelderfer and Brendan Kinnel each contributed 10 points for the Trojans, Chris DeMeo hit a 3, Brandon Lavy and Cailou Monroe each had two points, and Shaneyfelt and Brayden Siler added one. The Trojans went 11 for 40 from the field, a mere 27.5 shooting percentage, and turned the ball over 29 times against the Trotwood press defense.

After a tough loss, Bremigan made it clear that the team will try to forget about it and move on.

“Get ready for West Carrollton,” said Bremigan when asked how they would move forward.

The Trojans are now 5-8, 3-5 in GWOC American North play, and will play West Carrollton at home on Tuesday.