Troy Christian boys win 8th straight: Friday/Early Saturday roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

DAYTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team hit both a season high in points scored and a season low in points allowed Friday night on the road, winning its eighth straight game in a 78-18 blowout at Jefferson.

James Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Chace Varvel scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Eagles (12-2, 6-1 Metro Buckeye Conference), who had no other double-digit scorers but saw 11 players crack the scorebook. Ben Schenk added nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Connor Case scored eight, Colt Tanner had seven and Brady Clawson scored six.

The Eagles’ previous best scoring night was in a 64-39 win over Yellow Springs on Jan. 5. The previous best defensive effort also came against Jefferson in a 56-19 win back on Dec. 8, 2017.

Troy Christian hosts Emmanuel Christian Monday before its showdown against MBC co-leader Dayton Christian Friday night at home.

Stebbins 66,

Tippecanoe 51

RIVERSIDE — A slow start doomed the Tippecanoe Red Devils Friday night at Stebbins as the Indians took a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and pulled away for a 66-51 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

After hosting Bellbrook in non-league play Saturday night, the Devils (8-5, 4-3 GWOC American North Division) host Trotwood Tuesday.

Madison 57,

Milton-Union 30

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped its fifth straight Friday night as Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division leader Madison held the Bulldogs to only eight second-half points in a 57-30 loss.

William Morris had 12 points to lead Milton-Union (2-12, 0-7 SWBL Buckeye) but no other Bulldog scored more than five as the team hit a season low in offensive output.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Friday.

TV South 70,

Newton 64

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton Indians fell behind by 10 after the first quarter and couldn’t complete a rally Friday night at Twin Valley South, falling 70-64 in Cross County Conference play.

Treg Jackson led the Indians (3-9, 1-5 CCC) with 17 points, while Chet Jamison and Kleyson Wehrley each scored 16.

After traveling to Fairlawn Saturday, Newton hosts Tri-County North Friday.

Fairlawn 51,

Covington 43

COVINGTON — Fairlawn scored the game’s first 10 points Friday night and held Covington to only three in the first quarter and the Buccaneers never recovered from that early deficit in a 51-43 non-league loss.

Braden Miller scored 14 points, Chad Yohey added 12 and Bradley Wiggins scored nine to lead the Buccs (3-10), who host Houston Saturday and then travel to Bethel Friday.

Other scores: Lehman (3-7) 75, Hardin Northern 26. Northmont 78, Piqua (5-8) 71, OT. Franklin Monroe 77, Bradford (1-11, 0-6 CCC) 43.

* Girls Basketball

Troy 56,

West Carrollton 27

WEST CARROLLTON —Alaura Holycross and Tia Bass led the Troy girls basketball team with their strength inside Saturday on the road, with both posting double-doubles and powering the Trojans to a 56-27 victory at West Carrollton in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Holycross had 13 points and 17 rebounds and Bass had 12 points and 14 rebounds — with a combined 15 of those rebounds coming on the offensive glass. Jordan Short hit three 3s and scored nine points, MaKenna Taylor added eight points and Valena Robinson and Chamber Browning each scored five.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Trojans (7-8, 5-4 GWOC American North Division), who had also lost four of their last five coming in. The Trojans will return home Wednesday to host Xenia.

Covington 61,

Newton 37

COVINGTON — Following up breaking the 1,000-point career milestone earlier this week, Covington’s Sammi Whiteman provided an encore by scoring a game-high 28 points against Cross County Conference rival Newton Saturday, leading the Buccaneers (12-5, 6-2 CCC) to a 61-37 victory.

Whiteman finished off a double-double with 11 rebounds and added five assists, Lillian Hamilton added 12 points and Tori Lyle, Makenzie Long and Jordan Crowell each scored seven points as the Buccs controlled the game from start to finish.

Newton’s Tatum McBride. who entered the afternoon averaging roughly 22 points per game, was held to only 11 points, while Michaela Kirk and Anna Wolfe each scored eight for the Indians (9-5, 6-4 CCC).

Newton hosts Northwestern Tuesday, while Covington travels to Miami East Thursday to take on the CCC-leading Vikings

Carlisle 52,

Milton-Union 49

CARLISLE — Milton-Union saw its two-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon on the road as Carlisle held on for a 52-49 win in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Kristen Dickison had 16 points and four assists and Olivia Brown had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Bulldogs (6-8, 4-4 SWBL Buckeye). Morgan Nemeth added seven points and five rebounds and Beyonce Bobbitt had six points.

Milton-Union travels to Franklin Monday.

Other scores: Fairborn 40, Piqua (5-9, 3-6 GWOC American North) 32. Lehman (7-7) 68, Mississinawa Valley 25.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.