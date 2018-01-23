Troy bowling splits with Tipp: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team knocked off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Tippecanoe Monday at Troy Bowl to remain unbeaten in league play, winning 2,204-1,617. But the Red Devil boys helped Tippecanoe earn a split on the day, defeating the Trojans 2,409-2,285.

For Troy girls (9-1, 9-0 GWOC American North), Jenna Stone led the way with match-high series, rolling 224-248—471. Cassidy McMullen rolled 177-201—378, A’leigha Smith rolled 192-180—372, Alyssa Shilt rolled 199-146—345, Sierra Brown added a 152 game and Stephanie Crider added a 148.

For Tippecanoe’s girls (3-7, 2-6 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog rolled 157-171—328, Emma Lara rolled 136-154—290, Mckenzie Dean rolled 141-112—253, Abby Hornbeck rolled 113-108—221 and Alison Johnston rolled 106-108—214.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (8-3, 6-2 GWOC American North), Dalton Grimmett rolled 254-213—467, Nick Lanham rolled 216-227—443, James Ridgeway rolled 192-215—407, Aaron Davis rolled 149-216—365 and Austin Post rolled 161-201—362.

For Troy’s boys (7-3, 6-3 GWOC American North), Carson Rogers rolled 245-190—435, Aaron Stone rolled 193-197—390, Jordan Fisher rolled 198-178—376, Brian Joins rolled 180-154—334, Logan Jones added a 185 game and Preston Jackson added a 155.

Both teams are back in action Thursday as Troy hosts Piqua and Tippecanoe travels to Sidney.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 53,

Carroll 39

TIPP CITY — Following its big win over state-ranked Trotwood on the road Saturday, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team returned home Monday night to take on non-league rival Carroll — which routed the Red Devils 52-33 last season.

Monday, though, the Devils (14-2) got payback, jumping out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter and pulling away for a 53-39 victory that could be the last big statement Tippecanoe makes before Division II sectional tournament seeding.

Cali Stewart scored a season-high 23 points, Allison Mader added 14 and Maddie Frederick chipped in 12 as the Devils took an 18-10 lead after one and outscored the Patriots in each quarter from there to seal the win.

Tippecanoe hosts West Carrollton on Wednesday before returning to Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, hosting Sidney Saturday.

Bethel 51,

Piqua 45

PIQUA — The Piqua Indians turned in one of their better performance offensively and led for most of the game Monday night before losing 51-45 to Bethel.

Piqua dropped to 5-10 with the loss, while Bethel improved to 4-7.

Piqua had the ball with 2:08 remaining leading 45-44 after Bethel called timeout, but the Indians picked up a traveling call at its end of the floor. Before Bethel in-bounded the ball on the ensuing play, Klaudia Lowery snuck behind the Piqua defense and caught the in-bounds pass at the Bethel foul line for layup with 1:55 remaining to give the Bees a 46-45 lead.

After Piqua missed two free throws, Lowery scored again to make it 48-45. Kelsey Bachman made a free throw with 27.3 seconds left to get Piqua within 48-46, but Kenna Gray hit one free throw and Alaina Hawthorn added two for the final margin.

With Lauren Williams coming up with several early steals and Bethel turning it over nine times in the first four minutes, Piqua had jumped out to a 12-4 lead. Lily Stewart closed the quarter with a 3 to give Piqua a 17-9 lead as Stewart and Bachman both scored six points in the opening quarter.

Bethel closed to within 20-19 in the second quarter, with Piqua’s only points coming on a Skylar Sloan 3. But Stewart hit her third 3 of the half and Williams added a free throw with no time on the clock to put Piqua up 24-19 at the break.

Bethel closed the deficit in the third quarter, but baskets by Williams and Elizabeth Kidwell helped Piqua take a 40-35 lead to the fourth quarter. It was close throughout the fourth quarter before Bethel rallied.

Stewart had 17 points for the Indians, while Bachman had nine points, four assists and two steals. Williams had eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals and Kelsey Magoteaux grabbed six rebounds.

Hawthorn led Bethel with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Gray had 13 points. Delaney Hardert had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Lowery had 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Piqua travels to Stebbins Wednesday, while Bethel travels to National Trail Thursday.

Franklin 60,

Milton-Union 38

FRANKLIN — Milton-Union struggled to contain the Southwestern Buckeye League’s leading scorer, Franklin’s Layne Ferrell, Monday night as she scored a game-high 23 points in a 60-38 crossover loss on the road.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs (6-9) with 11 points and four assists, Morgan Nemeth added eight points and three rebounds, Annika Hutchinson had eight points, Beyonce Bobbitt had four points and 10 rebounds and Olivia Brown had four points.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Thursday.

