Bethel boys top Carroll: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

BRANDT — Bethel boys basketball coach Brett Kopp knows how important seeding will be in a loaded Division III sectional draw — which is less than two weeks away.

Which made Tuesday night’s 89-70 victory over a solid Carroll team at home, in the last time the Bees (15-3) will see action until after the deadline for records to be turned in for the draw, all the more important.

“This was a big win in terms of seeding,” Kopp said. “We were anywhere from a No. 2 to a No. 5 going into the game, and if some other things shake out, we could be a No. 2. I think we needed a game like that. They’re (Carroll) a good opponent. We’ve beefed up the schedule the last couple years to get ready for the tournament, and we’ve had success with that.

“As bad as we shot Saturday (in a loss at Oakwood), that’s how good we shot tonight. I told the kids to play hard for 32 minutes, and even though we shot bad on Saturday, my philosophy is if you’re open, you chuck it. We hit some shots tonight and got to the rim a little bit.”

Caleb South had his best game since returning from an injury, leading the way with 29 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and Alex Van Haaren added 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to give the Bees a pair of double-doubles on the night. Ryan Rose had 15 points and seven rebounds, Jacob Evans added 10 points, Ben Lawson scored seven and Kendal James had six.

Bethel jumped out to a 17-7 lead midway through the opening quarter and led 27-10 after one, which proved to be the difference in the game. The Bees held a 46-28 lead at the half and a 67-46 lead after three quarters.

Bethel is off until Feb. 9 when it travels to Tri-Village.

Sidney 79,

Tippecanoe 74

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe cut a 14-point Sidney lead down to two at 71-69 late in Tuesday night’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup, but the Yellow Jackets held on for a 79-74 victory at home.

Four Red Devils (10-7, 5-5 GWOC American North) were in double figures on the night. Caiden Smith, Cade Gingrich and Tyler Skaggs all scored 15 points, Josh Wildermuth added 13 points and Ben Sauls scored nine.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Friday.

TC North 59,

Milton-Union 45

LEWISBURG — The Milton-Union Bulldogs (2-15) dropped their eighth straight Tuesday night, falling on the road to Tri-County North, 59-45.

Aaran Stone had 12 points, A.J. Lovin scored 11 and Caleb Wintrow added seven for Milton-Union, which fell behind 36-21 at halftime and couldn’t rally.

The Bulldogs host Dixie Friday.

Dixie 69,

Newton 49

NEW LEBANON — Newton was outscored 18-6 in the second quarter and never recovered Tuesday at Dixie, falling 69-49.

Treg Jackson scored a game-high 24 points and Chet Jamison added 10 for the Indians (3-13).

Newton travels to National Trail Friday.

Other scores: Lehman (6-9) 61, Mississinawa Valley 52. Butler 59, Piqua (7-10, 4-6 GWOC American North) 46.

* Girls Basketball

Covington 64,

Bethel 42

COVINGTON — Sammi Whiteman set a new single-game scoring record for the Covington girls basketball program Tuesday night, scoring 41 points in a 64-42 victory over the Bethel Bees in Cross County Conference play.

Tori Lyle added 10 points, Kenzie Long scored seven and Jordan Crowell chipped in six as the Buccaneers (14-6, 7-3 CCC) jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter but fell behind 27-25 at halftime. The Buccs outscored the Bees (7-10, 3-7 CCC) 24-5 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Alaina Hawthorn led Bethel with 12 points, Klaudia Lowery added six and Olivia Reittinger scored five.

Covington hosts National Trail Thursday.

Miami East 68,

Miss. Valley 22

UNION CITY — Miami East recovered from its loss Saturday at Fort Loramie, jumping out to a 34-15 halftime lead and cruising to a 68-22 victory at Mississinawa Valley in Cross County Conference play Tuesday.

Three Vikings (15-4, 10-0 CCC) were in double figures on the night, with Morgan Haney leading the way with a game-high 23 points. Haley Howard added 13 points, Kaitlyn Mack scored 10 points and Maria Staton added nine points.

Miami East travels to National Trail Feb. 8.

Brookville 33,

Bradford 21

BROOKVILLE — Bradford committed 25 turnovers Tuesday night, which proved costly in a 33-21 loss at Brookville.

Skipp Miller led the Railroaders (7-11) with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but no one else scored more than three for Bradford, which takes on Newton Thursday.

