Moeller now going to Ohio State

TROY — Right around the same time one door was closing for Camryn Moeller, a window was opening.

A scarlet-and-gray window of opportunity, that is.

“This really is a dream come true,” the Troy senior volleyball player said. “I honestly never thought anything like this could ever happen.”

Last November, Moeller committed to play volleyball at the University of Toledo. Just three days later, Jason Oliver — who had recruited Moeller and convinced her to become a Rocket — stepped down as coach.

With the coach she had hoped to play for now gone, Moeller began exploring other options. She never expected one of those options would include The Ohio State University, her dream school growing up. And now, rather than play for the University of Toledo, Moeller will be playing for the Buckeyes next year.

“One of my club coaches suggested that maybe I should consider other options,” Moeller said. “He told me Ohio State had seen me play and was interested in me. I said, ‘No, you’re crazy. You’re lying. That’s not true.’”

It turns out her club coach wasn’t crazy or lying — and there was a genuine interest from the Ohio State coaching staff. From there, it didn’t take long for Moeller to make the switch. Not only will she be playing volleyball for the Buckeyes, but Moeller — who wants to study business and marketing in college — will have the opportunity to attend Ohio State’s prestigious Max M. Fisher College of Business, ranked in the top 15 in the nation by both Bloomberg Businessweek and U.S. News and World Report.

“I scheduled a visit about two weeks ago and loved everything about it,” Moeller said. “It seemed like the perfect fit. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted academically and athletically.”

Last fall, Moeller was named the Greater Western Ohio Conference American League Co-Athlete of the Year, first-team All-GWOC and first-team All-GWOC American. She led the entire GWOC in kills with 314, was third in aces (66), fifth in digs (302) and 10th in blocks (52). As a junior, she was named first-team All-GWOC American as she was eighth in the GWOC in kills (209) and seventh in aces (57). Her sophomore year, she was second-team All-GWOC North Division.

Troy volleyball coach Michelle Owen — herself an Ohio State graduate and former member of the Ohio State marching band — said both parties will benefit from Moeller attending school and playing volleyball at Ohio State.

“It really is a great situation for her,” Owen said. “Ohio State is going to offer her a lot of opportunities both athletically and academically that she might not be able to find anywhere else. They’ve got one of the top-ranked business schools in the country. They are building a volleyball-only facility that will be finished while Camryn is still there.

“It’s a great opportunity for Ohio State because they are getting a great kid. They are getting a kid who is going to come in, work hard and do everything they ask her to do. She will earn everything she gets, as she has always done thus far.”

And now Moeller will get to live out her dream of playing for the Buckeyes, one she’s held since she was little.

“I’ve always been a huge fan,” she said. “We have a picture of me when I was like seven, and my brothers are in it and we are all wearing Buckeye jerseys and watching the Michigan game.”

Troy senior volleyball player Camryn Moeller (center) has switched her college commitment from the University of Toledo to The Ohio State University.