Troy Christian bounces back with win

TROY — Coming off of its first loss of the season — and falling to seventh in the Division VII, Region 26 playoff standings — Troy Christian knew it needed to turn things around.

So the Eagles went to their go-to man, Luke Dillahunt.

The Troy Christian senior scored four touchdowns, a pair of short ones to give the Eagles a slim five-point lead at the half and then a pair of 60-plus-yarders in the third quarter to put the game away as Troy Christian (4-1) pulled away from a 36-16 victory over Ansonia.

After Ansonia scored on the game’s opening possession, Dillahunt — who finished with 256 yards rushing on the night — scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter and then a 1-yarder in the second to make the score 13-8 at halftime. He then broke a 64-yard touchdown early and an 80-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to put Troy Christian firmly in the driver’s seat. Quarterback Hayden Hartman then hit Jacob Brown for an 81-yard touchdown strike, and the defense did the rest.

Troy Christian faces a big test in Week 7, traveling to 4-2 Tri-County North.

Covington 28,

TC North 21

COVINGTON — Covington’s Jared Williams hit Shane Straw on a 24-yard halfback pass for a touchdown with 26 seconds to go, breaking up a tie score between two teams that entered the night undefeated in Cross County Conference play Friday, giving the Buccaneers a thrilling 28-21 victory over rival Tri-County North.

Covington (5-1, 4-0 CCC) took a 14-7 lead after one quarter, with Lance Miller punching in a 1-yard touchdown and Williams breaking a 58-yard run. Tri-County North (4-2, 4-1 CCC) evened the score up at halftime, but a 2-yard touchdown by Deron White in the third quarter gave control back to the Buccs.

The Panthers tied the score in the fourth with Lane Gunder’s second touchdown of the night, but the Buccs were able to come up clutch as time wound down.

For the second week in a row, Covington will take on a team without a loss in CCC play — Miami East (5-1, 5-0 CCC) — in Week 7 on the road.

Spr. Shawnee 35,

Tippecanoe 28

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe rallied from a first-half deficit for the second straight week, holding a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. But Springfield Shawnee — which entered the night with only one win — converted a fourth-and-9 with less than two minutes to play, scoring with 1:34 to go and holding on for a 35-28 victory over the previousy-unbeaten Red Devils Friday night.

Quarterback Alec Bennett made his return from injury for the Braves (2-4, 1-0 Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division), hitting Michael Guyer with a long pass to set the ball up on the Tippecanoe 1. T.J. King scored on the next play to put the Braves up by seven, and the Devils turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession.

Tippecanoe (5-1, 0-1 CBC Kenton Trail) trailed 21-6 in the first half after a 57-yard touchdown catch by Jakob Prall from Brandon Gotthardt, but a 67-yard touchdown run by Prall made it 21-13 at the break. Trevor Staggs then tied the score with a 16-yard touchdown catch from Gotthardt, but Shawnee scored early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-21.

Aaron Hughes stunned Shawnee, returning a punt 56 yards for a go-ahead score that gave Tippecanoe a one-point lead, but the Braves were able to mount a stunning drive and defensive stand of their own to finish the game.

Gotthardt was 7 for 16 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the game, and Prall finished with 100 rushing yards on 11 carries. The rest of the Devils, though, combined for 41 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Tippecanoe travels to 2-4 Bellefontaine in Week 7 — which shocked the Kenton Trail’s other undefeated team on Friday, defeating Stebbins 17-14.

Madison 14,

Milton-Union 6

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union’s Kiefer Jones returned an interception for a touchdown Friday at Madison, but that was all the scoring the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) could muster in a 14-6 loss, snapping a four-game winning streak.

Madison’s Ryan Friend broke a 44-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0, but Jones cut the deficit to one point. The Bulldogs couldn’t hold onto the football after that, though, and a 45-yard touchdown run by Zach Friend in the third quarter put the game out of reach.

Milton-Union returns home in Week 7 to host Brookville in non-league play.

Butler 28, Piqua 21

PIQUA — Piqua climbed out of an early hole against Butler Friday night to tie the game 21-21 at halftime in both teams’ Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division opener.

But the Butler defense rose to the occasion in the second half, and a 1-yard drive set up by special teams was the only points of the second half as the Aviators recorded their fourth straight victory over Piqua 28-21 — with three of those four games decided by one score.

Vandalia opened the second half with an 83-yard kickoff return to the Piqua two and horse collar penalty moved it to the one. Two plays later, Nic Martin scored and Andrew Boren’s kick made it 28-21 with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Little did anyone know those would be the final points of the game.

Piqua (3-3, 0-1) travels to Greenville in Week 7.

Lehman 26,

Riverside 21

DEGRAFF — Lehman came from behind for the second week in a row to post a big Northwest Central Conference win Friday, 26-21 over previously unbeaten Riverside.

Riverside led 21-14 after three quarters before the Cavs rallied for the win. Lehman was still trailing 21-20 when Owen Smith returned a fumble 50 yards for the winning touchdown.

Lehman (3-3, 2-1 Northwest Central Conference) hosts Hardin Northern Friday.

Other scores: Bradford 20, Dohn Community 6.

