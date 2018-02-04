Local wrestlers in latest rankings

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

MIAMI COUNTY — The high school regular season is winding down.

Which, of course, means the part of the season wrestlers live for is just getting started.

Sectional tournaments are less than two weeks away. Those will be followed by the district tournaments and, finally, one of the biggest events the Ohio High School Athletic Association hosts every year, the individual state tournament March 8-10 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

As the regular season closes, more than two dozen Miami County wrestlers find themselves ranked in the state by the website www.borofanohio.net.

Here’s a look at how Miami County wrestlers fared in the latest rankings, while will be updated again Wednesday:

Division I

For the first time this season, the Trojans have two wrestlers in the borofan rankings. At 126 pounds, Joe Pascale currently is No. 19. He’s been in the rankings all season. At 170, junior Shane Shoop enters the rankings at No. 24.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Caleb Blake (145) is the lone ranked Division II wrestler. He’s currently ranked No. 12 in the state.

Division III

Miami East and Troy Christian both are ranked in the top five in the state in Division III. Genoa Area is first, Milan Edison is second, Ashtabula St. John is third, Miami East is fourth and Troy Christian is fifth.

Miami East also has seven individual wrestlers ranked in the state. At 106, freshman Olivia Shore shot up in the rankings after becoming the first female wrestler ever to win a title at the LCC Thunderbird Invitational two weekends ago. She currently is No. 6 in the state. Older brother Graham, a senior at 120, continues to hold onto to the top ranking at 120 pounds. Alex Isbrandt (138) also is ranked No. 1 in the state in Division III in his weight class. At 126, Kaleb Nickels is ranked No. 10. Zane Strubler (145) is ranked No. 8. At 152, Travis Ferguson is ranked No. 17. Brenden Dalton (220) is ranked No. 10.

Troy Christian has eight wrestlers individually ranked in the state. At 106, Caleb Shroer is ranked No. 7. Ethan Turner (113) is ranked second in the state, as is Jacob Edwards at 132 and Jared Ford at 138. Austin Awan is ranked No. 22 at 145 pounds. At 182, Damon Beatty is ranked 10th. Craig Montgomery is ranked No. 21 at 190 and Nick Baker is ranked 15th at 220.

Covington has three ranked wrestlers: Kellan Anderson (106) is 17th, Cael Vanderhorst (113) is seventh and Keringten Martin (152) is No. 14.

Milton-Union has a pair of ranked wrestlers. Dylan Schenck (145) is No, 16, while Larkin Welbaum (160) is No. 24.

Photo Courtesy of Lee Woolery | Speedshot Photo Miami East's Alex Isbrandt (left) battles Troy Christaian's Jared Ford in a match earlier this season. In the latest borofanohio rankings. Isbrandt is No. 1 in the state (Division III 138 pounds), while Ford is ranked second in then state.