Eagle girls win 10th straight: Monday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team won its 10th straight game, setting up a showdown for a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference title on Thursday after a 49-16 win over Miami Valley Monday at home.

The Eagles (18-2, 10-1 MBC) held Miami Valley to only five points in each of the first three quarters defensively to build a 31-15 lead and then put the game away by outscoring the Rams 18-1 in the fourth.

Troy Christian hosts Legacy Christian — the MBC leader at 11-0 and a 42-20 winner in the team’s first meeting back on Jan. 8, the last time the Eagles lost — Thursday night.

Franklin Monroe 54,

Milton-Union 27

PITSBURG — Milton-Union only managed two first-quarter points Monday at Franklin Monroe, falling behing early and never recovering in a 54-27 loss to snap a two-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs (9-11) were led by Kristen Dickison’s 12 points and four rebounds, while Olivia Brown added nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

After traveling to Twin Valley South Tuesday, Milton-Union finishes the regular season Thursday against Preble Shawnee.

Other scores: Bethel (9-10) 59, Yellow Springs 40.

