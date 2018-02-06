Girls tournament pairings announced

By David Fong

MIAMI COUNTY — To the surprise of no one, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team earned the top seed in the Division II Tecumseh sectional tournament.

The Red Devils are 18-2 and ranked No. 5 in the state in the latest Associated Press state poll heading into Wednesday night’s game against Troy. The Red Devils only losses this season have come against Versailles, he No. 1 Division III team in Ohio, and Springboro, an 18-3 Division I program.

Covington, Miami East and Troy Christian were the other Miami County schools to earn top four seeds. Miami East is No. 4 in the Division III Trotwood-Madison sectional, Covington is No. 3 in the Division IV Brookville sectional and Troy Christian is No. 4 in the Division IV Brookville sectional.

Here’s a look at the draws for Miami County’s girls basketball draws, broken down by division. For complete brackets, visit www.swdab.org:

Division I

Troy, the No. 11 seed in the Dayton 2 sectional, will open sectional tournament play Feb. 17 at Butler High School against No. 10 Springfield. Earlier this season, Springfield beat Troy 32-29. Should Troy beat Springfield in the rematch, it would meet No. 4 Wayne on Feb. 21.

Piqua is the No. 16 seed and will be playing in the Dayton 3 sectional. The Indians took a bye through the first round and will play the winner of No. 5 Centerville vs. No. 15 Stebbins on Feb. 21 at Butler High School.

Division II

Tippecanoe will meet No. 14 Belmont Feb. 15 at Tecumseh High School. Should the Red Devils win, they will move on to face No. 11 Northwestern Feb. 22 at Tecumseh.

Division III

Miami East, the No. 4 seed in the Trotwood-Madison sectional, opens tournament play Feb. 14 against No. 17 Northeastern. Should Miami East win, it would face No. 2 Waynesville on Feb. 21.

Milton-Union, the No. 10 in the Trotwood sectional, took a bye through the first round and will open against No. 8 Ben Logan on Feb. 21. A win would put the Bulldogs in the Feb. 27 sectional final against Miami East, Northeastern or Waynesville.

Bethel is the No. 14 seed in the Covington sectional. Bethel received a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 6 Anna vs. No. 9 Arcanum on Feb. 22.

Division IV

Covington, the No. 3 seed in the Brookville sectional, opens tournament play Feb. 17 against No. 9 National Trail. A win by Covington would set up a match-up against No. 8 Twin Valley South on Feb. 20.

Troy Christian faces No. 7 Tri-County North Feb. 17 in the opening round of the Brookville sectional. The winner will move on to face Newton, the No. 5 seed, on Feb. 21. Newton took a bye through the first round.

Bradford is the No. 6 seed in the Brookville sectional. The Railroaders will play the winner of No. 7 Franklin-Monroe vs. No. 10 Springfield Catholic Central Feb. 20.

Lehman is the No. 9 seed in the Sidney sectional. The Cavaliers took a bye through the first round and will face the winner of No. 1 Fort Loramie vs. No. 11 Ansonia on Feb. 21.

