Boys draw coming Sunday

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Now that the girls draw has taken place, it’s the boys’ turn.

Records and seeding voting for the boys basketball sectional tournament draw are happening throughout this week, with records and comments to be turned in by midnight Wednesday night and the seeding voting window closing at noon Saturday. Once the area’s teams are seeded, the tournament draw will happen at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

And while Miami County’s teams don’t have any clear-cut top seeds like the girls draw had with Tippecanoe, there will still be a handful of teams earning good spot, with a loaded Division III sectional being the one to truly watch.

Division I

Troy’s boys will be going into the seeding with an 8-10 record, with 11 teams in the 19-team field boasting records better than the Trojans. Piqua is one head-to-head loss behind at 7-11, meaning both with likely be in the middle of the pack when seeds are passed out.

Troy’s three-point loss to 14-4 Miamisburg on Saturday, though, could make teams think twice about jumping on the Trojans — although Troy will more than likely still end up with a tough second-round game should it be able to choose a good spot in the first round.

Wayne looks like the easy choice for the top seed at 18-0, with Butler (16-2), Springfield (15-3), Franklin (15-4) and Miamisburg (14-4) in the mix behind the Warriors, with three different sectional brackets to choose from.

Division II

Tippecanoe is the lone Miami County team in the Division II Springfield sectional, where 13 teams will be fighting over spots on two brackets — and 12 of those teams will be looking to avoid 16-3 Trotwood, the No. 10 ranked team in the state in the latest D-II poll and the likely No. 1 seed.

The Red Devils enter with an 11-7 record, tied with Carroll and Urbana for third-best behind the Rams and Kenton Ridge Cougars (12-5). But with Trotwood going on the board first, the likelihood of seeds No. 2 through 4 or 5 going on the opposite bracket is high, making for a competitive run through the sectional one way or another.

Division III

There are plenty of powerhouses in this year’s D-III sectional bracket, with 23 teams competing for spots in four separate sectional brackets — two to be played at Northmont and two at Butler.

Miami County’stwo best boys teams record-wise, Troy Christian (16-2) and Bethel (15-3) will both be in that mix, but the No. 1 seed will almost certainly be 16-1 Versailles, which was ranked No. 5 in the state in D-III in the latest poll. And with teams like 15-4 Anna, 16-3 Madison, 13-4 Preble Shawnee, 13-5 West Liberty-Salem and 12-5 Dayton Christian also in the mix, getting to the district tournament is going to be difficult no matter what.

Miami East (7-11) and Milton-Union (2-16) will find even fewer options by the time their number is called, particularly with the Bulldogs and Houston (3-15) boasting the two lowest win totals in the field.

Division IV

Troy Christian’s move up to Division III leaves Newton as the lone Miami County team in the D-IV Troy sectional field. And the 4-14 Indians will likely draw one of the bottom five seeds in the 12-team field which will be vying for spots on two brackets.

The likely top seed is Springfield Catholic Central (14-3), the No. 8 team in the latest D-IV state poll, with 13-5 Legacy Christian right behind. Only four of those 12 teams have winning records, though, meaning there’s potential for the Indians to still choose a competitive first game.

And in the D-IV Piqua sectional, 13 teams will be fighting over spots on two brackets and looking to avoid 18-1 Fort Loramie, the No. 2 team in the latest D-IV state poll. Lehman (6-10), Covington (4-14) and Bradford (1-15) will likely see most of the spots already taken by the time they go on the board, though, with eight of the 13 teams possessing .500-or-better records.

Troy's Zach Reichelderfer drives to the basket against Fairborn earlier this season. Troy Christian's James Anderson goes up for a shot against Dayton Christian earlier this season. Bethel's Miami East goes up for a shot against Miami East earlier this season.