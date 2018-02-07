Troy girls bowling clinches division title: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy’s girls bowling team didn’t feel like wasting any time this year.

Or like sharing.

The Trojan girls clinched their fifth straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division regular season championship Tuesday night, defeating Butler 2,327-2,121 at Troy Bowl to improve to 13-1 overall and 13-0 in division play.

With the loss, Butler fell 10-3 in division play, giving Troy’s girls the North title outright. Troy’s girls had shared the title with Butler the past two seasons, making this year’s the third outright title during the Trojans’ five-year run.

Jenna Stone led the way for Troy’s girls with 214-257—471, Stephanie Crider rolled 180-211—391, Cassidy McMullen rolled 170-215—385, Alyssa Shilt rolled 162-203—365 and A’leigha Smith rolled 170-183—353.

Troy’s boys (8-6, 7-6 GWOC American North), meanwhile, fell into a tie for third place with Tippecanoe after a 2,520-2,226 loss to the Aviators.

Carson Rogers led the Trojan boys with 199-220—419, Aaron Stone rolled 195-202—397, Jordan Fisher rolled 210-177—387, Brian Joins rolled 174-159—333 and Logan Jones rolled 149-167—316.

Troy hosts Tippecanoe Thursday for Senior Night.

* Boys Basketball

Troy Christian 72,

Miami Valley 37

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 13 games Tuesday night, defeating Miami Valley 72-37 and giving itself a chance to clinch the Metro Buckeye Conference championship with a win Friday night.

Four Eagles (17-2, 11-1 MBC) were in double figures Tuesday night. James Anderson led the way with 18 points, Connor Case scored 14, Ben Schenk scored 12 and Cameron Strine added 10 as Troy Christian hit a season-high nine 3-pointers on the night en route to building a 44-10 halftime lead.

Troy Christian hosts Legacy Christian Friday night and will clinch at least a share of the MBC title with a win.

Tri-Village 56,

Covington 55

NEW MADISON — Covington (4-15, 3-7 Cross County Conference) had its chances Tuesday night at Tri-Village, but in the end the Patriots escaped with a 56-55 victory over the Buccaneers.

Three Buccs were in double figures on the night. Zach Parrett scored 12 points, Grey Harshbarger and Bradley Wiggins each scored 10 and Braden Miller and Andrew Cates both scored seven.

Covington hosts Newton Friday.

Other scores: Piqua (8-11, 5-7 GWOC American North) 61, Xenia 55. Waynesville 47, Milton-Union (2-17, 0-10 SWBL Buckeye) 40. Twin Valley South 68, Bradford (1-16, 0-10 CCC) 52.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 57,

TV South 41

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Milton-Union girls basketball team bounced back from a loss on Monday night, building a 12-point lead after one quarter and putting away a 57-41 victory at Twin Valley South Tuesday.

Kristen Dickison led the Bulldogs (10-11) with 16 points, Beyonce Bobbitt had 12 points and Olivia Brown scored 10 points.

Milton-Union finishes the regular season at home against Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Lehman 59,

Bradford 43

SIDNEY — Bradford led early at Lehman Tuesday night, but the Cavaliers rallied and held on for a 59-43 non-league victory.

Skipp Miller scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Railroaders (7-13), while Emma Canan scored nine points.

Rylie McIver and Alanna O’Leary each scored 15 points to lead Lehman (9-10), while Brogan McIver added 10 points.

Braford travels to Tri-Village Thursday.

