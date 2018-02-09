Troy bowling sweeps on Senior Night: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — Earlier this week, the Troy girls bowling team clinched the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title outright.

Thursday night, the Trojan girls and boys swept a Senior Night matchup against Tippecanoe at Troy Bowl, with the girls winning 2,301-1,660 and the boys winning 2,317-2,094.

Jenna Stone led Troy’s girls (14-1, 14-0 GWOC American North) with 236-228—464, Alyssa Shilt rolled 200-213—413, Sierra Brown rolled 158-193—351, A’leigha Smith rolled 184-139—323, Cassidy McMullen added a 193 game and Stephanie Crider added a 191.

Aaron Stone led Troy’s boys (9-6, 8-6 GWOC American North) with a personal-best series, rolling 257-259—516. Jordan Fisher rolled 181-199—380, Carson Rogers rolled 208-145—353, Logan Jones rolled 211-128—339, Preston Jackson added a 185 game and Brian Joins added a 175.

The Trojans honored their seniors on the night: Stone, Jones and Joins for the boys and Stone, Smith and Brown for the girls.

Troy will finish the regular season Tuesday at Piqua, with the girls looking for the 15th consecutive win.

* Girls Basketball

Newton 44,

Franklin Monroe 43

PITSBURG — The Newton girls basketball team jumped out in front of Franklin Monroe Thursday night, holding on to snap the Jets’ 11-game winning streak with a 44-43 victory on the road.

Anna Wolfe scored a putback with 11 seconds remaining to give the Indians (15-6, 8-4 Cross County Conference) the lead, and Newton’s defense was able to come up with a stop to seal the win.

Newton was led by Tatum McBride with 17 points. Wolfe added 11 points and Mallory Dunlevy scored 10 for the Indians, who led by 11 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime before having to hold off a second-half rally by Franklin Monroe (19-3).

Newton finishes the regular season at home Saturday against Graham.

Miami East 68,

National Trail 24

NEW PARIS — Miami East (17-4, 12-0 Cross County Conference) capped off an unbeaten run through conference play Thursday night, defeating National Trail 69-24 on the road.

Morgan Haney had a game-high 25 points as well as six rebounds and five assists, Bailey Miller hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points and Haley Howard added 12 points, 17 rebounds and five assists to lead the CCC champion Vikings.

Miami East hosts Northwestern Saturday for Senior Night to finish the regular season.

Covington 68,

TC North 34

COVINGTON — Covington honored its two seniors, Tori Lyle and Jordan Crowell, Thursday on Senior Night with the Buccaneers putting away a 68-34 Cross County Conference win over Tri-County North.

Covington — which finished the regular season 16-6 and 9-3 in the CCC — was led by Sammi Whiteman with 27 points. Crowell added 14 points and Lyle scored 10.

Covington will open sectional tournament play Feb. 17 at Brookville against National Trail.

Bethel 52,

TV South 51

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bethel Bees continued their strong run to finish the regular season Thursday night, holding on for a 52-51 Cross County Conference victory at Twin Valley South.

Kenna Gray scored 16 points to lead the Bees (12-10, 5-7 CCC), who also beat Miami Valley 41-35 on Tuesday.

Bethel has a first-round bye in the sectional tournament and will play on Feb. 22 at Covington against the winner between Anna and Arcanum.

Preble Shawnee 50,

Milton-Union 35

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union closed out the regular season Thursday night in a 50-35 loss to Preble Shawnee at home in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Kristen Dickison scored nine points, Beyonce Bobbitt added eight and Olivia Brown scored six for the Bulldogs (10-12, 6-6 SWBL Buckeye).

Milton-Union opens sectional tournament play Feb. 21 with a second-round game against Ben Logan at Trotwood.

Tri-Village 75,

Bradford 26

NEW MADISON — Bradford (7-14, 4-8 Cross County Conference) struggled to get going at Tri-Village Thursday night, falling 75-26.

Skipp Miller had nine points and Chelsea Gill scored five for the Railroaders, who finish the regular season Feb. 15 against Riverside.

Other scores: Lehman (10-11, 5-2 NWCC) 55, Perry 37.

