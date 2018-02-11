Trojan boys drop 4th straight/late Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

CELINA — The Troy boys basketball team got the chance to play better on Saturday following Friday night’s disappointing effort at Butler.

And while the Trojans (8-12) did play better, with three players reaching double figures, they struggled defensively and couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 60-48 loss at Celina Saturday night.

Jacob Martinez scored 16 points, Zach Reichelderfer added 11 and Caillou Monroe scored 10 to lead the Trojans. Chris Demeo added eight points and Brayden Siler scored two as Troy fell behind 17-13 after one quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 42-31 after three.

Celina (5-16) hit seven 3s in the game but really won it from the free throw line, going 19 for 32 on the night to Troy’s 12 for 21. Brett Schwieterman was 11 for 13 from the free throw line himself, scoring a game-high 20 points, while Kyle Flaute hit four 3s and added 17 points.

Troy travels to Tippecanoe Tuesday looking to snap a four-game skid, then the Trojans finish the regular season at home Friday against rival Piqua.

Miami East 41,

Lehman 38

SIDNEY — Miami East rallied from a early deficit and took control in the third quarter Saturday night then held off a late rally by Lehman to earn a 41-38 victory on the road.

“We trailed early, and the game went back and forth. But we outscored Lehman 16-12 in the decisive third quarter,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We survived a scramble play at the end with two 3-point shots that missed, and we came away with the win.”

Austin Kearns led the Vikings (9-12) with 10 points, Brendon Bertsch came off the bench to score nine, Dalton Taynor added seven and Justin Brown scored six.

Kameron Lee led all scorers with 17 points for Lehman (7-12).

Miami East travels to Franklin Monroe Friday to finish the regular season, while Lehman travels to Temple Christian Friday.

Fairborn 72,

Tippecanoe 70

FAIRBORN — Four Red Devils were in double figures Saturday night, but the host Fairborn Skyhawks were able to take control in overtime and hold on for a 72-70 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Caiden Smith led the Red Devils (12-8, 6-6 GWOC American North Division) with 16 points, Cade Gingerich had 13, Josh Wildermuth and Dan Hagen each scored 10 and Ben Sauls added nine.

K.J. Redmon scored a game-high 30 points to lead three Skyhawks (8-12, 7-6 GWOC American South) in double digits as Tippecanoe took an 18-12 lead after one quarter, led 30-26 at halftime and 43-40 heading into the fourth before Fairborn tied the score at 55-55 to force overtime and outscored the Devils 17-15 in the extra period to win.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Tuesday before finishing the regular season at home against Butler Friday.

Other scores: Newton (5-16, 2-10 CCC) 54, Bradford (1-19, 0-12 CCC) 49.

* Girls Basketball

Miami East 48,

Northwestern 21

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s girls basketball team finished the regular season with a 48-21 victory at home Saturday.

Morgan Haney led the Vikings (18-4) with 12 points, Kaitlyn Mack scored 10 points, Mikayla Schaffner had nine and Haley Howard and Bailey Miller each scored seven as the Miami East defense held Northwestern to only one point in the first quarter — but the Vikings couldn’t take advantage, only leading 12-8 at halftime. A 19-5 third quarter by the Vikings, though, put the game away for good.

Miami East opens sectional tournament play Wednesday at Trotwood against Northeastern.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.