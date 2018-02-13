Boys tourney brackets set

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Rematches — even potential ones — seem to be a theme for some of Miami County’s teams following Sunday’s boys basketball sectional tournament draw.

Troy’s boys will face its first-round opponent in Division I for the third time this season, while Bethel, Miami East and Troy Christian all could possibly face each other for a second time, with only one potential district tournament berth available between the three of them in D-III as the boy’s sectional tournament brackets were released Sunday afternoon.

* Division I

To say Troy’s boys are familiar with their first-round opponent is an understatement.

The Trojans (8-12), seeded No. 17 in the Division I Dayton field, took an opening night matchup Feb. 23 at Trotwood High School against eighth-seeded Sidney, a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival that has already defeated Troy twice this season. The Trojans’ only other choice at that point would have been to take one of the two open spots in the D-I Dayton 3 bracket — either against top-seeded Wayne in the opening round or the second round.

Sidney (14-6) defeated Troy 65-54 at Sidney in the third game of the season, but the Trojans lost the rematch on Feb. 2 at home 58-35. Troy has lost the last four meetings against the Yellow Jackets, last winning on Feb. 9, 2016.

The winner of that game will play either No. 11 Franklin or No. 12 Beavercreek in the second round. And in the other half of the sectional bracket, No. 15 Piqua plays No. 16 Springboro in the opening round, with No. 2 Springfield awaiting the winner of that game in the sectional semifinal.

* Division II

Tippecanoe’s boys (12-8) drew the No. 3 seed in the Division II Springfield sectional. And the Red Devils — along with seeds No. 2 through 8 — all chose to go into the Springfield 2 bracket, avoiding top-seeded Trotwood in the other bracket.

Tippecanoe will face a tough challenge in the opening round, taking on No. 5 Carroll (11-8) on Feb. 24. The winner of that game will play the winner between No. 2 Kenton Ridge (14-5) and No. 8 Graham (10-10) in the second round, with either No. 4 Urbana (13-7), No. 6 Springfield Shawnee (12-7) or No. 7 Bellefontaine (9-11) awaiting in the sectional final.

* Division III

All of Miami County’s Division III teams are headed to Northmont for the sectional tournament, with three of them electing to go into the same bracket.

Bethel (16-3) drew the No. 2 seed and chose a first-round bye in the Northmont 1 sectional bracket. The Bees will await the winner between No. 18 Miami East (9-12) — a conference rival that the Bees defeated earlier this season — and No. 19 Greenon (8-11). The Vikings and Knights face off at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Troy Christian (18-2), the No. 5 seed, will play in the 6 p.m. game on Feb. 24, taking on No. 17 Indian Lake (9-12), with No. 15 Waynesville awaiting the winner in the second round. Should the Eagles and Bees or the Eagles and Vikings reach the sectional final, it would be a rematch from a regular season game. Troy Christian defeated Miami East back on Jan. 13, and the Eagles take on the Bees this Saturday night in the regular season finale.

Milton-Union (2-18) drew the No. 23 seed, the final sees, and was forced to go into the Northmont 2 sectional. The Bulldogs will face the winner between No. 1 Versailles (16-3) and No. 22 Houston (3-16), which chose to face the Tigers in the opening round with the pick right before Milton-Union’s.

* Division IV

The Newton Indians (5-16) drew the No. 10 seed in the Division IV Troy sectional, electing to take a first-round bye in the Troy 2 bracket. On Fe. 28, the Indians will face the winner between top-seeded Catholic Central (16-3) and No. 9 Cedarville (5-14), a game to be played on Feb. 24. And awaiting the winner in the sectional final will be either No. 2 Legacy Christian (14-6), No. 12 Jefferson (3-16) or No. 6 Yellow Springs (8-12).

And in the Piqua sectional, No. 9 Lehman (7-12) will face No. 11 Covington (5-15) in the opening round of the Piqua 1 bracket on Feb. 23, with No. 2 Russia (12-6) awaiting in the sectional semifinal round. And in the Piqua 2 bracket, No. 13 Bradford (1-19) took a bye in the first round and will play either No. 1 Fort Loramie (19-2) or No. 12 Mechanicsburg (1-19) on Feb. 28.

