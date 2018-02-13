Huge group of area swimmers qualifies for district meet

By Josh Brown

TROTWOOD/CENTERVILLE — Next weekend’s district swimming meets at Miami University will have a distinct Miami County flavor to them.

Troy, Tippecanoe, Troy Christian, Miami East and Bethel will all be sending huge contingents of athletes to the district meet as the teams all had huge days at the Division I and II sectional tournaments Friday and Saturday at Trotwood and Centerville High Schools. A number of swimmers are poised to make runs at state berths, as well, with one — Bethel’s Eiliana Wright — posting the best district qualifying time in one event.

Advancing to the D-I district meet for Troy’s boys are: the 400 free relay team of Joe Dutton, Mitch Orozco, Calvin Armstrong and Michael Griffith (16th, 3:28.78); the 200 medley relay team of Aaron Carmack, Dutton, Orozco and Griffith (22nd, 1:46.6); Armstrong (50 free, 20th, 22.51 seconds), Griffith (200 free, 12th, 1:48.07 and 500 free, ninth, 4:49.76); Dutton (500 free, 20th, 4:55.67); Orozco (100 fly, 24th, 55.99 seconds) and Carmack (100 fly, 25th, 56.11 seconds).

Advancing to the D-I district meet for Troy’s girls are: Lily Hemm (500 free, 35th, 5:56.45).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Troy Christian’s boys are: the 200 medley relay team of Alexander Klint, Jacob Voisinet, Grant Doucette and Sam LaVielle (seventh, 1:43.67); the 200 free relay team of Voisinet, Doucette, Klint and LaVielle (third, 1:32.2); the 400 free relay team of Doucette, Klint, Voisinet and LaVielle (seventh, 3:28.53); LaVielle (50 free, third, 22.45 seconds); Doucette (100 fly, 15th, 57.91 seconds); Klint (100 back, 10th, 59.05 seconds), Voisinet (100 breast, eighth, 1:02.94) and Benjamin Schaffnit (100 back, 26th, 1:05.03).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Troy Christian’s girls are: Gracie Glaser (100 fly, 17th, 1:03.19 and 100 breast, 15th, 1:12.03).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Tippecanoe’s girls are: the 200 medley relay team of Tori Prenger, Kathryn Oen, Madison Leonard and Alexis Cook (11th, 1:56.53); the 200 free relay team of Oen, Cook, Prenger and Simone King (third, 1:45.04); the 400 free relay team of Viha Stoffenberger, Alissa Buynak, Nicole Downing and King (15th, 4:06.22); Cook (50 free, fifth, 25 seconds and 100 free, seventh, 54,97 seconds); Prenger (200 IM, 26th, 2:31.07 and 100 back, 23rd, 1:06.99); King (200 IM, 31st, 2:34.13and 100 free, 30th, 59.53 seconds); Oen (100 fly, 25th, 1:05.27 and 100 breast, 13th, 1:10.9) and Downing (500 free, 31st, 6:06.66).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Miami East’s boys are: the 200 free relay team of A.J. Christian, Jackson Tucker, Erik Austerman and Gavin Trabert (23rd, 1:42.62).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Miami East’s girls are: the 200 medley relay team of Annie Richters, Meredith Richters, Paige Blauvelt and Lindsey Yingst (16th, 2:00.91); the 200 free relay team of Blauvelt, Yingst and Annie and Meredith Richters (19th, 1:50.84); Annie Richters (50 free, seventh, 25.3 seconds and 100 free, 13th, 55.96 seconds) and Meredith Richters (100 fly, fourth, 1:00.43 and 100 breast, third, 1:08.26).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Bethel’s boys are: Brandon Moore (100 free, 26th, 54.04 seconds and 100 back, 14th, 1:00.5).

Advancing to the D-II district meet for Bethel’s girls are: the 200 free relay team of Savannah Phipps, Mallory Bush, Maggie Kahler and Eiliana Wright (22nd, 1:52.45); the 400 free relay team of Phipps, Grace McKinney, Kahler and Wright (13th, 4:05.66); Wright (100 fly, first, 57.76 seconds and 200 free, seventh, 1:58.53) and Phipps (50 free, 25th, 26.86 seconds).

