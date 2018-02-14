Troy girls bowling unbeaten in North: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

PIQUA — Troy’s girls bowling team lost its first head-to-head dual of the season, its only non-league match on the docket.

After that, it was nothing but victories.

The Trojan girls finished off an undefeated Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division regular season Tuesday, traveling to Brel-aire Lanes to defeat rival Piqua 2,105-1,557 and finish the year 15-1 overall, 15-0 in division play. The Troy boys, meanwhile, dropped their match to the Indians 2,076-1,937 and finished third in the American North.

Cassidy McMullen — who finished the year second in the GWOC American North and fifth in the overall GWOC in average — led the girls by rolling 219-268—487, Stephanie Crider rolled 173-195—368 A’leigha Smith rolled 200-143—343 and Jenna Stone — who still finished the regular season as the GWOC leader in average — rolled 153-154—307. Sierra Brown added a 157 game and Alyssa Shilt rolled a 147.

For Troy’s boys (9-7, 8-7 GWOC American North), Aaron Stone — who finished fifth in the GWOC American North in average — led the way with 178-175—353, Logan Jones rolled 180-158—338, Jordan Fisher rolled 166-156—322, Carson Rogers rolled 144-155—299, Brian Joins rolled a 173 game and Preston Jackson rolled a 135.

Troy will compete in the Postseason GWOC Tournament Saturday at Poelking South — also the site of next week’s Division I sectional tournament.

* Boys Basketball

Northmont 76,

Bethel 63

BRANDT — Northmont (9-11) jumped out in front of the Bethel boys basketball team with a big first quarter Tuesday night, holding off the Bees 76-63 at Bethel.

Three Bees (16-4) were in double figures on the night, led by Ryan Rose with 22 points and two assists. Kendal James added 18 points and five rebounds, Caleb South had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists and Jacob Evans had seven points and six rebounds.

Bethel fell behind 23-14 after one quarter but rallied, cutting the deficit to 35-33 by halftime. Northmont put the game away in the second half, though, outscoring the Bees 41-30.

Bethel hosts Newton Friday night looking to finish a second straight undefeated run through Cross County Conference play before hosting Troy Christian Saturday to close out the regular season in a potential sectional final preview.

Arcanum 54,

Milton-Union 45

ARCANUM — Milton-Union had its best chance yet to snap its lengthy losing streak Tuesday at Arcanum, going into the final quarter with the score tied 43-43.

But the Trojans (10-11) held the Bulldogs (2-19) to only two fourth-quarter points and put the game away from the free throw line, outscoring Milton-Union 11-2 in the final eight minutes to steal a 54-45 victory and hand the Bulldogs their 12th straight loss.

Caleb Wintrow had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and added three assists and three blocked shots to lead the Bulldogs and Daniel Albaugh added 14 points and four assists, but no other Milton-Union player scored more than four on the night.

Milton-Union will get one last chance to end the skid in Friday’s regular season finale at Preble Shawnee.

Other scores: Piqua (9-12, 6-8 GWOC American North) 84, Greenville 51. Houston 55, Bradford (1-20) 52 OT.

