Troy’s Weaver signs with UNOH

TROY — When it came to his future, Chase Weaver was for more concerned about his college major than the major leagues.

Weaver, a senior at Troy High School, recently signed his national letter of intent to attend school and play baseball at the University of Northwestern Ohio. While he certainly is looking forward to the opportunity to pitch for the Racers, it’s not ultimately what led him to select UNOH.

“I want to major in hospital administration,” Weaver said. “In my eyes, that’s a job that’s always going to be there in the future. It’s something I’ve always been interested in doing. I want to run a hospital some day. Not all colleges had that major. This is one that did.”

While a chance to study hospital administration is what ultimately led Weaver to the University of Northwestern Ohio, his tenacity on the pitching mound is what is going to give him the opportunity to play college baseball. He appeared in nine games for the Trojans last season — mainly in a relief role — going 2-0 with a 2.13 earned run average.

“Chase is one of those kids, body size-wise, who fits the role of a college pitcher,” Troy coach Ty Welker said. “But he’s also one of those kids who you know is going to work hard every single day. He’s going to work hard every single day in the offseason to get better. He’s going to work hard during the season. That’s just the kind of kid he is. That’s the kind of kid he’s been for us.

“I think he’s going to surely increase his velocity in college, once he gets up there. He’s going to throw strikes and he’s going to be tough to hit as he gets faster. He’s gotten faster for us every year. I still think it’s possible he could get into the upper 80s. I think he’s going to be fun to watch in college.”

Weaver said he’s looking forward to a strong senior season for the Trojans — Troy lost two starters to graduation, which should lead to an increased role for Weaver — and then moving on to college.

“I’m just focusing a lot of my pitching,” Weaver said. “I’ve been working hard. Depending on how things go when I get up there, I’d either like to be a starter or a closer. It just depends where they need me. I loved it up there. It was fantastic. They’ve got a nice facility and the coach and players were great.”

