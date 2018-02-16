Newton boys bowling 22nd at sectional: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Newton boys bowling team was 22nd in the Division II sectional tournament Thursday at Poelking Marian Lanes, finishing with a team total of 2,962.

Freshman Johnathon Maxwell led the Indians in 57th with a 171-176-157—504, Will Yoder was 73rd with 165-185-117—476, Rickey Landwehr was 86th with 117-129-178—424, Cory Rowe was 95th with 117-152-133—402, Jacob Moore added games of 120-144 and Crile Staudt added a 115 game.

Newton’s girls bowled in the D-II sectional on Friday.

* Girls Basketball

Riverside 31,

Bradford 26

BRADFORD —The Bradford girls basketball team fell behind early and never recovered Thursday night, falling to visiting Riverside on Senior Night, 31-26.

The Railroaders honored their four seniors — Hannah Fout, Brooke Fair, Chelsea Gill and Ivee Brubaker — on the night, but then fell behind 11-2 after the first quarter and trailed 20-8 at halftime. After trailing 27-16 after three, Bradford cut the deficit to as close as three at 29-26 with around a minute to play but simply couldn’t complete the comeback.

Skipp Miller scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Railroaders, Bianca Keener added four, Gill had three and Fout scored two.

Bradford, which finished the regular season 7-15, has a bye in the first round of the Division IV sectional tournament and will face either Franklin Monroe or Catholic Central Tuesday at Brookville.

