TC boys clinch MBC outright: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy Christian boys basketball team controlled its own destiny entering Friday, having already clinched a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference title and needing only a win to claim it outright.

And the Eagles didn’t feel like sharing.

Troy Christian (19-2, 13-1 MBC) won its 15th straight game Friday night at Middletown Christian, taking a 39-15 lead by halftime and leading wire to wire in a 77-39 victory on the road, wrapping up the sixth MBC championship for the Eagles in the last eight years.

“This was a great team win,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “I’m very happy for all of the boys, and it’s good to have the title back at Troy Christian. The kids worked very hard for this moment, and they’re very deserving.”

James Anderson led the Eagles with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Connor Case added nine points and hit three of the team’s 10 3s on the night, Ben Schenk and Cameron Strine each scored eight points, Colt Tanner added seven and Nathan Scott scored six.

After finishing the regular season at Bethel Saturday night, Troy Christian begins tournament play Feb. 24 at Northmont against Indian Lake.

Bethel 86,

Newton 42

BRANDT — Bethel had already clinched its second straight outright Cross County Conference championship entering Friday night’s play, but the Bees didn’t let that slow them down, defeating Newton 86-42 on Senior Night to finish off their second straight undefeated run through league play.

Jacob Evans scored a game-high 23 points and Ryan Rose added 21 to lead the Bees (17-4, 12-0 CCC). Caleb South gave Bethel three players in double figures with 13 points, Ben Lawson scored eight, Kendal James had seven, Korry Hamlin scored six and Alex Van Haaren scored five.

Chet Jamison led the Indians (5-17, 2-10 CCC) with 16 points, Kleyson Wehrley added seven and Treg Jackson scored six.

After finishing the regular season Saturday against Troy Christian, Bethel has a bye to open the sectional tournament and will play a second-round game Feb. 28 against the winner between Miami East and Greenon. Newton also has a first-round bye and will play a second-round game on Feb. 28 against the winner between Catholic Central and Cedarville.

Franklin Monroe 46,

Miami East 36

PITSBURG — Miami East finished the regular season 9-13, 4-8 in the Cross County Conference after a loss in the regular season finale Friday night, falling at Franklin Monroe 46-36.

“We struggled again offensively tonight,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We did battle hard in the fourth quarter — they’d opened a 35-20 lead after the third, but we cut it down to six at one point. But it just wasn’t enough offense, especially with Franklin Monroe’s Ethan Conley scoring 24 points.”

Austin Rutledge was the lone Viking in double figures, going 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scoring 14 points. Parker Heim added eight points and Will Hudson scored five.

Miami East opens tournament play against Greenon Feb. 24 at Northmont.

Miss. Valley 59,

Covington 48

UNION CITY — Covington was outscored 19-10 in the second quarter Friday night at Mississinawa Valley, and that proved to be the difference in a 59-48 Cross County Conference loss on the road to close the regular season.

Bradley Wiggins led the Buccaneers with 18 points, Zach Parrett scored seven and Braden Miller added six.

Covington (5-17, 4-8 CCC) takes on Lehman in the opening round of the sectional tournament Feb. 23 at Piqua.

Preble Shawnee 70,

Milton-Union 35

CAMDEN — Milton-Union dropped its season finale Friday night, losing its 13th straight as Preble Shawnee had three players in double figures in a 70-35 Bulldog loss.

Milton-Union (2-20, 0-12 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) was led by Daniel Albaugh, A.J. Lovin and Blake Ullery, who each scored five points.

Milton-Union has a first-round by in the sectional tournament and will play a second-round game Feb. 27 against the winner between Versailles and Houston.

Other scores: Butler 86, Tippecanoe (12-10, 7-8 GWOC American North) 55. National Trail 85, Bradford (1-21, 0-12 CCC) 49. Lehman 57, Temple Christian 46.

* Wrestling

Troy Splits

At Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Troy wrestling team split a quad at Greenville Friday night, defeating Piqua 30-6 and falling to the Green Wave 33-21 as every team found itself battling illness entering the night — with only five matches wrestled in each dual.

Kameron Savage (195) and Ethan Harris (285) both went 2-0 for the Trojans, while Dakota Hamman (170), Carlos Quintero (138) and Mitchell Francis (113) each went 1-1.

Covington 70,

Springfield 12

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers closed the regular season with a victory over Springfield Friday, winning 70-12.

Gage Kerrigan (195) recorded a pin and Springfield answered with a pin before the Buccs ran off four straight forfeits to take control. David Robinson (126) scored a win via disqualification, Riley Richards (132) won a 13-4 major decision and Austin Flick (138), Deacon Shields (145), Keringten Martin (160) and Duncan Cooper (170) all recorded pins.

* Bowling

D-II Sectional

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team finished 16th and Newton was 25th at the Division II sectional tournament Friday at Poelking Marian Lanes.

The Red Devils rolled 2,798 as a team, but Ashlyn Herzog qualified for the district tournament as an individual by finishing 13th with 220-164-135—519. Abbey Lee rolled 144-144-144—432, Mckenzie Dean rolled 127-135-116—378, Abby Hornbeck rolled 130-104-109—343 and Alison Johnston added games of 145-113.

The Indians rolled 2,178 as a team. Anna Baker was 56th to lead the way with 132-146-140—418, Alicia Dunning rolled 126-101-108—335, Jalynn Mead rolled 90-97, Avery Hartman rolled 83-98, Emily Shellabarger rolled 90-76, Emma Abernathy rolled a 111 game, Mackenzie Caldwell rolled an 88 and Natalee Carlin rolled a 78.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.