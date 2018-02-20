Headed to the big stage

By Josh Brown

OXFORD — Michael Griffith became Troy’s boys swimming team’s first state qualifier in a decade in Division I, while Troy Christian, Tippecanoe, Miami East and Bethel also will send representatives to the state’s biggest stage in D-II after the D-I and II district swimming meets on Friday and Saturday at Miami University.

Division I

Troy’s Griffith, a sophomore, swam 4:43 in the 500 free, good enough for 10th at the district meet, with only the top two placers automatically qualifying — but also the 21st-best state qualifying time.

He is the first state qualifier for the boys since Sean Fellers qualified in the 100 back during the 2007-08 season. During that time, the Trojan girls had a pair of athletes — Allison and Shelly Zelnick — qualify multiple times, with Allison last qualifying in the 2009-10 season and Shelly last qualifying during the 2014-15 season.

Division II

Troy Christian’s boys will be sending all three relay teams to the state meet this weekend, as well as a pair of individuals.

The 200 free relay team of Jacob Voisinet, Grant Doucette, Alexander Klint and Sam Lavielle finished second at the district meet in 1:29.12 and will take the sixth-best qualifying time to the state meet. The 200 medley relay of Klint, Voisinet, Doucette and LaVielle was eighth in the district and has the 14th-best qualifying time at 1:39.79. And the 400 free relay of Doucette, Klint, Voisinet and LaVielle was seventh in the district and has the 16th-best qualifying time at 3:21.01.

LaVielle also qualified as an individual in the 50 free with the ninth-best qualifying time of 21.67 seconds, good enough for third in the district. And Klint also qualified in the 100 back with the 21st-best qualifying time of 55.76 seconds, eighth in the district.

On the girls side, Tippecanoe’s Alexis Cook qualified in a pair of individual events as well as a relay race. She has the 10th-best qualifying time in the 50 free, finishing third in the district in 24.23 seconds, and the 12th-best qualifying time in the 100 free, finishing sixth in the district in 53.12 seconds. The Red Devils’ 200 free relay team of Cook, Kathryn Oen, Tori Prenger and Simone King was fifth in the district and posted the 23rd-best qualifying time in 1:42.08.

Miami East senior Meredith Richters, who became the Vikings’ first ever state qualifier last season, qualified in a pair of events this season. She posted the 12th-best qualifying time in the 100 breast, finishing fifth in the district in 1:06.35, and she posted the 13th-best qualifying time in the 100 fly, finishing third in the district in 57.72 seconds.

And Bethel’s Eiliana Wright, who won a sectional championship in the 100 fly the week before, finished sixth in the district in the event in 58.27 seconds, the 17th-best qualifying time, and she also qualified in the 200 free with the 19th-best qualifying time, finishing eighth in the district in 1:56.05.

The state meet will be held this weekend at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, with the boys and girls D-II preliminaries at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the finals to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and the D-I boys preliminaries at 9 a.m. Friday, with the finals to be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.

