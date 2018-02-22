Troy bowling teams qualify for district: Wednesday/early Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

and Rob Kiser

rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

DAYTON —The Troy girls and boys bowling teams both qualified for next week’s district tournament at the Division I sectional tournament at Poelking Lanes South, with the boys finishing fourth on Wednesday with a team score of 4,244 and the girls finishing second on Thursday with a team score of 3,979.

For Troy’s boys on Wednesday, Aaron Stone led the way with a 217-247-248—712, Carson Rogers rolled 210-218-212—640, Preston Jackson rolled 176-224-147—547, Logan Jones added games of 178-199, Jordan Fisher added 178-185, Brian Joins added a 193 game and Brayden Ganger added a 171.

Tippecanoe’s boys finished 12th as a team with 3,784, with the top nine teams advancing to the district tournament. James Ridgeway was the top individual district qualifier with 227-289-185—701, and Nick Lanham was also an individual district qualifier with 198-237-202—637. Aaron Davis rolled 181-169-178—528, Dalton Grimmett rolled 166-183-131—480 and Austin Post rolled 143-153-146—442.

For Troy’s girls on Thursday, A’leigha Smith led the way with 235-217-220—672, Jenna Stone rolled 160-183-224—567, Cassidy McMullen rolled 172-205-190—567, Alyssa Shilt rolled 179-194-191—564, Stephanie Crider added games of 163-180 and Sierra Brown added a 149 game.

The district tournament will be held next week at Beaver-vu Lanes, with the girls competing on Feb. 28 and the boys on March 1.

* Girls Basketball

D-IV Sectional

Newton 47,

Troy Christian 42

BROOKVILLE — It was exactly what you would expect with the matchup of the fourth seed, Troy Christian, and fifth seed, Newton, in a Division IV girls basketball sectional tournament second-round game.

It was back-and-forth — with several momentum swings — but Newton made the plays down the stretch to come away with a 47-42 victory Wednesday at Brookville High School.

Newton (17-6) advances to play top seed Tri-Village for a sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We just felt like Troy Christian hadn’t played the same competition we had,” Newton coach Steve Fisher had. “We felt like if we could get the game to the fourth quarter, that was going to work to our advantage.”

Tony Ferraro’s Troy Christian squad finished an impressive season at 21-3.

“We had a great season,” Ferraro said. “My three seniors all provided great leadership for the team. But, we have a lot of talent coming back, so I am excited about next year. Sometimes, you just have to give the other team credit.”

After Troy Christian’s Sarah Earhart scored with 1:40 to go to get the Eagles within 43-42, Fisher did what any good coach would do — put the ball in the hands of Tatum McBride.

And McBride showed why she is considered one of the top D-IV guards in the area.

She hit one of two free throws with 1:13 to go to make it 44-42. Then, Treanna Lavy knocked the ball loose from Troy Christian, with Michaela Kirk coming up with the ball. McBride was fouled again with 33.2 seconds to go and made both to make it 47-42 — and neither team would score again.

“There is no question their point guard (Tatum McBride) is a good player,” Ferraro said. “She went to the line a lot tonight, and she doesn’t miss many.”

In fact, after hitting 3 of 8 free throws in the first half, McBride immediately went to the charity stripe after coming out of the locker room to warm up — and made 7 of 9 after the break.

“I think I just relaxed a little bit,” McBride said.

And being at the line with the game on the line didn’t faze the senior — who had another big game with 29 points.

“I am always asking coach (Steve Fisher) to push me in practice,” McBride said about her clutch shooting. “I think that helps.”

Both teams struggled with foul situations throughout the game.

Mallory Dunlevy picked up three for Newton in the first half and ended up fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“She has really been a key player for us down the stretch inside,” Fisher said.

At the same time, Kenley Blake picked up two quick fouls for Troy Christian and got her third midway through the second quarter, while Cara Salazar picked up her fourth in the third quarter.

That helped Newton take a 20-15 halftime lead, although the size of the 6-foot-2 Earhart, 6-foot Kathryn Lee and 5-10 Salazar led to a number of the Indians shots being blocked.

“We were able to bother them with our pressure early,” Fisher said. “There was just no question their size was going to be a problem. We worked all week on ball fakes to get them off their feet — then we didn’t do it. But we did enough to get the two fouls on Blake.”

But the Eagles took control, outscoring Newton 17-8 in the third quarter to take a 32-28 lead. Lee had seven points in the quarter, while Blake and Lauryn Lavy had four each.

A Lee basket early in the fourth quarter made it 34-28, before Newton rallied.

“We had trouble getting anything to fall (after that),” Ferraro said. “We had good shots, we just couldn’t get them to fall.”

Brooke Deeter had four points in the fourth quarter and Anna Wolfe hit 3 of 4 free throws to compliment McBride.

“I thought Anna Wolfe played well tonight,” Fisher said. “And I thought Brooke Deeter had a couple huge baskets for us there in fourth quarter. I think she played better once we moved her into the post.”

After McBride’s 29 points, Wolfe added nine points and seven rebounds to the Indians’ cause, while Deeter scored seven points and Lavy finished with two.

Lee had a double-double for Troy Christian with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lavy had 11 points and six rebounds, Morgan Taylor scored eight points, Blake added five points also pulled down six rebounds and Earhart finished with two points.

Newton was 16 of 45 from the floor for 36 percent and 14 of 24 from the line for 58 percent.

Troy Christian was 15 of 38 from the floor for 39 percent and 11 of 17 from the line for 65 percent.

Troy Christian won the battle of the boards 35-19, but had 21 turnovers to Newton’s 13.

Now Newton looks to play the upset role against Tri-Village — after a battle to the finish Wednesday night.

Fort Loramie 59,

Lehman 33

SIDNEY — Ninth-seeded Lehman (10-12) was within nine points of top-seeded Fort Loramie at halftime, but the Redskins pulled away in the second half to end the Cavaliers’ season in a 59-33 loss in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament Wednesday at Sidney High School.

D-I Sectional

Centerville 67,

Piqua 18

VANDALIA — The season came to an end for Piqua Wednesday night in the second round of the Division I sectional tournament as the 16th-seeded Indians (7-16) lost to fifth-seeded Centerville 67-18 at Butler High School.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Rob Kiser can be reached at (937) 451-3334 or at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.