Bethel girls fall, area swimmers advance: Thursday sports roundup

COVINGTON — No. 14 Bethel played a solid first half Thursday night against sixth-seeded Anna, but the Rockets were able to pull away late in the half for some separation and then put the game away in the second to win 52-20 in the second round of the Division III sectional tournament at Covington High School.

Bethel cut Anna’s lead to only six points in the second quarter at 16-10 after a pair of Olivia Reittinger free throws, but the Rockets (18-6) went on an 8-0 run to close the half with a 24-10 lead and rolled from there.

Anna will face Preble Shawnee in the sectional championship game Tuesday, while Bethel’s season ends at 11-12.

* Swimming

D-II State

CANTON — The Division II state swimming meet began Thursday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, and all four Miami County schools that sent qualifiers also sent competitors to Friday’s finals.

The Troy Christian boys sent the most qualifiers to the state meet, being represented in five different events, including all three relays.

The 200 free relay team of Jacob Voisinet, Grant Doucette, Alexander Klint and Sam LaVielle qualified for the state finals, finishing seventh (1:29.68), and the same quartet also qualified for the finals in the 400 free relay, finishing 15th (3:21.83). LaVielle also qualified for the state finals in the 50 free, finishing eighth (21.81 seconds). In the 200 medley relay, Klint, Voisinet, Doucette and LaVielle narrowly missed qualifying for the finals by .03 seconds, finishing 17th (1:41.50). Klint finished 24th in the 100 back (56.72 seconds).

On the girls side, Tippecanoe’s Alexis Cook qualified for the state finals in both the 50 free, finishing eighth (24.12 seconds), and 100 free, finishing 12th (53.26 seconds). And the 200 free relay team of Cook, Kathryn Oen, Tori Prenger and Simone King finished 22nd (1:43.17).

Meredith Richters became Miami East’s first swimmer to qualify for the state finals, finishing 15th in the 100 breast (1:07.09) and 16th in the 100 fly (58.46 seconds) to qualify in both.

Bethel’s Eiliana Wright finished 10th in the 100 fly (57.34 seconds) to qualify for the state finals, and she also finished 23rd in the 200 free (1:58.57).

* Bowling

D-II District

HUBER HEIGHTS — Tippecanoe junior Ashlyn Herzog competed at the Division II district meet Thursday at Poelking Marian Lanes, finishing 43rd by rolling 156-166-150—472.

