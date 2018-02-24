TC’s LaVielle, 200 free relay, Tipp’s Cook place at state: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CANTON — Miami County’s swimmers found themselves on the podium three times during the Division II state swimming meet finals Friday night at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, with a pair of individuals and one relay team collecting hardware on the state’s biggest stage.

Troy Christian’s boys 200 free relay team of Jacob Voisinet, Grant Doucette, Alexander Klint and Sam LaVielle finished on the podium, placing seventh (1:30.37), and LaVielle did the same in the 50 free, placing eight (21.74 seconds). The 400 free relay team of Voisinet, Doucette, Klint and LaVielle also finished 14th (3:21.57).

And on the girls side, Tippecanoe junior Alexis Cook placed eight in the 50 free (24.25 seconds) and finished tied for 10th in the 100 free (53.28 seconds).

Miami East’s Meredith Richters finished 14th in the 100 breast (1:07.24) and 16th in the 100 fly (58.63 seconds).

Bethel senior Eiliana Wright finished 13th in the 100 fly (58.17 seconds).

And in the Division I preliminaries on Friday, Troy sophomore Michael Griffith — the first state qualifier for the Trojan boys team since the 2007-08 season — finished his season in 23rd in the 500 free (4:54.92).

* Boys Basketball

D-IV Sectional

Lehman 54,

Covington 44

PIQUA — Lehman lost on a last-second shot to Covington at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium during the WPTW Holiday Classic on Dec. 30. The loss was one of the team’s low points during the regular season according to coach Tim Gleason.

Lehman didn’t waste another opportunity to beat Covington in Piqua — and had one of its season’s high points as a result.

The Cavaliers beat Covington 54-44 in a Division IV sectional quarterfinal on Friday to advance to a second-round game against Russia next Tuesday at Piqua.

Unlike December’s matchup, the Buccs (5-18) struggled to shoot and Lehman (9-14) dominated rebounding-wise. Covington shot 38 percent from the floor in December’s matchup and shot 27 percent (18 for 67) on Friday. Lehman outrebounded Covington 41-30 on Friday and had a 30-26 advantage in December.

“We had played Piqua tremendously the night before that first game (against Covington), even though it was a (62-53) loss” Gleason said. “We have found as this season has unfolded that when we play back-to-back games, we are substantially less effective the second night. As coaches, we’re a little baffled by it. They’re very focused the first night and play really well, but when we play that second night, we’re just not the same team.

“… The nice thing about this tournament is we don’t ever play back-to-back games. So every game, we get to make that game our focus. I think that helps these kids.”

Kameron Lee led Lehman with 18 points and had seven rebounds, while Preston Rodgers finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Seth Roe led the team with eight rebounds and scored 13 points.

Braden Miller led Covington with 13 points while Bradley Wiggins scored 12.

D-I Sectional

Springboro 86,

Piqua 56

TROTWOOD — No. 15 Piqua got off to a slow start against No. 16 Springboro Friday night in a Division I sectional tournament game at Trotwood High School, falling in a 13-0 hole early. And although the Indians fought back to only trail 21-17 after the first quarter, the Panthers ran away with the rest of the game in an 86-56 victory.

Ben Schmiesing led Piqua with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Qurri Tucker had 12 points and five rebounds and Mick Karn scored 12 points.

Springboro advances to face No. 2 Springfield in a second-round game Tuesday, while Piqua finishes the season 10-13.

