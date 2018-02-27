Troy’s Miller signs with Tiffin

By David Fong

TROY — Molly Miller didn’t want to let a little thing like having her face smashed interfere with her soccer career.

“I didn’t know my nose was broken at the time,” said Miller, the goalie on the Troy girls soccer team last fall. “I looked down and saw I had blood on my gloves, and they won’t let you play if you have blood on your uniform. I kept telling my coach, ‘It’s OK! I’ve got another pair of gloves in my car.’ I was ready to go back into the game.”

It’s that kind of fire and determination that has earned Miller — who would end up missing just one game last fall after breaking her nose while making a save against Trotwood-Madison — the chance to play college soccer. Miller recently signed her national letter of intent to play soccer and attend school at Tiffin University.

“I kind of had a feeling the first time I was on campus that’s where I would up,” Miller said. “They’ve got a lot more resources than some of the other schools I visited. They have a really nice indoor facility. I also got along with the coaches and players really well.”

Miller had a huge senior year for the Trojans. In 17 games, she racked up 152 saves against 24 goals allowed — a .860 save percentage. She also recorded 6.3 shutouts, the third-highest total in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. For her efforts, Miller was named to both the All-GWOC team and first-team All-GWOC American North Division.

As a junior, Miller recorded 89 saves against 11 goals allowed for an .890 save percentage. She also recorded 3.5 shutouts. She also was athletic enough to play the field when she wasn’t in goal, recording two goals and three assists. Following the season, she was named second-team All-GWOC American North Division.

“Molly is a competitor,” Troy girls soccer coach Michael Rasey said. “In many ways, she was the backbone of our team last season. Without her, it’s hard to tell how far we go last season. She had a couple of huge games in division matches. She played an integral role in helping us win the North.

“In college, she’s going to bring a competitive edge and leadership to her team. She’s the kind of kid who is always going to put the team first and do whatever it takes to help her team win. I think she’s going to transfer seamlessly from high school to the college game.”

It’s an opportunity Miller said she’s looking forward to.

“I think I can go up there and compete for playing time right away. A lot of people say my height could be a factor, but I don’t think it is — if it was, I wouldn’t have gotten this far,” she said. “I love playing soccer. I just want to go up there and play.”

