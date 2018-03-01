Troy girls bowling 2nd at district: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls bowling team has made Columbus its home away from home.

The Trojans are making a return trip again this year.

The Troy girls qualified for the state tournament for the fourth season in a row Wednesday, finishing second at the Division I district tournament at Beaver-vu by rolling a team score of 4,012.

The Trojans — who won the state championship two seasons ago and finished second last year — are also making their 10th trip to state in a 13-year stretch. The top five teams advanced to state on the day out of the 24-team field, with the Trojans never leaving the top two. Butler passed the Trojans during the baker round to win, with Miamisburg, Fairmont and Centerville all advancing to state, as well.

Two Trojans topped the 600-series mark on the day. Jenna Stone led the way in 11th overall with 200-248-183-631, and teammate Stephanie Crider was right behind in 12th with 213-215-202—630. Cassidy McMullen rolled 207-192-198—597, Alyssa Shilt rolled 186-182-178—546 and A’leigha Smith rolled 248-150-137—535.

The Troy girls will compete in the state tournament March 10 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

* Boys Basketball

D-IV Sectional

Catholic Central 68,

Newton 37

TROY — When Gavin Spitler took over as Newton boys basketball coach this season, he understood there would be some growing pains.

“I think we had one player with varsity experience coming into the season,” Spitler said about a squad that included just two seniors.

And while that season ended at 5-18 after a 68-37 loss to top seed Catholic Central in the Division IV sectional tournament’s second round Tuesday night at the Trojan Activities Center, Spitler can see the seeds have been planted for future success for 10th-seeded Newton.

“I definitely feel like we are headed in the right direction,” Spitler said. “I think we made a lot of progress. We had a lot of close losses this season.”

And even the final score against the 20-4 Irish was not indicative of a game that was close for much of the first half.

A three by Treg Jackson had Newton within 6-5 early and four more points kept the Indians within 13-9 and they trailed 14-9 after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter, a basket by Kleyson Wehrley got Newton within 17-11.

“I thought we came out and executed our plan in the first half,” Spitler said. “We missed some opportunities. We missed about five layups in the first half.”

And Catholic Central junior Sabien Doolittle began to heat up in the second quarter.

After not scoring in the opening quarter, Doolittle hit four threes and scored 14 points in the second quarter and added five points each in the third and fourth quarters, finishing with six 3-pointers.

“We didn’t have an answer for him (Sabien Doolittle),” Spitler said. “He is tough to stop.”

That allowed the Irish to open a 33-18 halftime lead and stretch it to 54-28 after three quarters.

“In the second half, we got away from our game plan,” Spitler said. “We started pushing the ball (up and down the floor) and that is not what we wanted to do.”

Jackson finished his career with a bang for the Indians — hitting three straight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

He finished with 20 of Newton’s 37 points, while Wehrley added 10.

Doolittle had 24 points for the Irish,

Trey Brown scored nine, Peyton Harris added eight points and Mykah Eichie and Dominic DeWitt both scored seven.

Jacob Woeber had seven rebounds and Harris pulled down six.

Newton was 14 of 42 from the floor for 33 percent and three of six from the line for 50 percent.

Catholic Central was 27 of 44 from the floor for 61 percent and six of 12 from the line for 50 percent.

The Irish won the boards 28-12 and had 12 turnovers to Newton’s nine.

“I thought we came a long way from the start of the year,” Spitler said. “We just have to find a way to be more consistent. We have a group of kids who are dedicated to putting the work in to get better.”

Just another sign the program is headed in the right direction.

Fort Loramie 67,

Bradford 40

PIQUA — No. 13 Bradford kept pace with Fort Loramie until the third quarter Wednesday night, even closing to within four points early in the third quarter, but the top-seeded Redskins pulled away in the second half for a 67-40 victory in the second round of the Division IV sectional tournament at Piqua High School.

Andy Branson led Bradford with 24 points and six rebounds and Josh Phillips added 10 points and six rebounds.

Fort Loramie (22-2) will take on No. 6 Ansonia for the sectional title Saturday, while Bradford’s season came to an end at 1-22.

