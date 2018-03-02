Tipp’s Lanham qualifies for state, Troy boys 12th

By Josh Brown

BEAVERCREEK — Troy’s boys bowling team finished 12th at the Division I district tournament with a team score of 4,121 Thursday at Beaver-vu Bowl, coming up short of qualifying for the state tournament. Tippecanoe’s Nick Lanham, however, qualified as an individual.

Lanham, a senior, finished sixth overall by rolling 218-248-232—698 to qualify, while teammate James Ridgeway rolled 257-172-204—633.

Carson Rogers led Troy by finishing 12th overall, missing the individual qualifying spot by two spots by rolling 194-244-235—673. Aaron Stone rolled 257-170-216—643, Jordan Fisher rolled 165-246-193—604, Brian Joins rolled 191-184-169—544, Logan Jones rolled games of 180-142 and Preston Jackson added a 203 game.

Beavercreek won the tournament and will be joined by Butler, Oak Hills, Centerville and Bellefontaine at the state tournament, which will be held March 9 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

