Troy’s Brooks signs with Tiffin

By David Fong

TROY — Three years ago, the future seemed limitless for Kylee Brooks.

Brooks — then a freshman discus thrower on the Troy girls track and field team — had capped off a stellar season by winning a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title and earning a trip to the Division I regional meet.

Her future stretched out in front of her as one of her well-heaved discus throws.

Then the problems started.

“My sophomore year I suffered a herniated disc, which was pushing down on a nerve,” Brooks said. “I actually had to miss a couple of weeks of school and had to make a couple of trips to the ER. It’s still something that bothers me, but I’ve learned to work through it.”

Brooks’ comeback has been nothing short of amazing. After missing her sophomore track season, she returned last year and earned another trip to regionals. She also threw well enough to draw the attention of several college coaches. She recently signed her national letter of intent to attend school and throws the discus at Tiffin University.

“I’m so relieved to finally have a plan,” Brooks said on signing day. “I knew that I really wanted to throw in college, but with all of my back problems, I didn’t really know if I would get that chance. The coaches at Tiffin were awesome. They know all about my problems and still want to work with me and have me come throw for them. That’s what I was most scared of, that I wouldn’t get this opportunity.”

Troy girls track and field coach Kurt Snyder said it’s an opportunity Brooks has earned with her hard work and perseverance.

“She’s been through a lot, battling through her injury,” Snyder said. “She’s worked hard to get back to where she was and last year she was in a real dogfight just to get the second varsity position. She kept working hard and threw her PR. She’s made regionals both years she’s been healthy. If she can stay healthy, I think she’s only going to get better.”

Brooks said Tiffin was the perfect fit for her for a number of reasons.

“I loved it,” she said. “The coaches were great and I loved the school. Plus I can study forensic psychology, which is a very specific major. Not a lot of schools have that. It’s a great situation for me.”

