Troy girls finish 5th at state bowling tournament

By Josh Brown

COLUMBUS — After winning a state championship two seasons ago with an incredibly young team, the Troy girls bowling team was hoping for more.

After finishing as the state runner-up last year and knowing they’d be returning the core five players, this season was set to be another big one.

But the fickle nature of the Division I state bowling tournament struck the team down in the opening round of the championship bracket Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, with Troy — which was seeded No. 2 after individual qualifying — falling to No. 7 Wapakoneta in five games, 3-2, to place fifth overall.

The Trojans remained in the top three throughout the first three games of individual qualifying. After a 936 to begin the day, Troy was behind Wapakoneta and Centerville in third place. A 931 in the second game moved the Trojans up to second, behind only Wapakoneta, then a 940 in the third game gave Troy a total of 2,807, good enough for first place five pins in front of Centerville’s 2,802 — putting the Trojans in a great position with only three baker games remaining before the eight-team cut.

Jenna Stone was tied for second individually, rolling 213-246-222—681 and taking third overall after a tiebreaker, and Cassidy McMullen was 10th overall with 192-232-192—616. Stephanie Crider rolled 166-155-213—534, A’leigha Smith rolled games of 182-181, Alyssa Shilt rolled 183-157

Troy then rolled 170-200-200 in the baker games to finish indivual qualifying in second place with 3,377, setting up a matchup against seventh-seeded Wapakoneta — which had spent most of the day in the top three before the baker round.

The Trojans fell behind 2-1, though, winning the first game 167-153 but dropping the next two 179-156 and 199-148. Troy won the fourth game 191-140 to stay alive, but Wapakoneta won the decisive fifth game 182-157 to eliminate the Trojans.

Wapakoneta then lost to Fairmont 3-2 in the semifinal round, and the Firebirds lost to eventual team champion Gahanna-Lincoln 3-0 in the finals. And individually, Twinsburg’s Tyahana Elder rolled 268-213-248—729 to win the championship.

In the D-I boys tournament on Friday, Tippecanoe’s Nick Lanham was 31st as an individual qualifier, rolling 200-196-192—588.

Butler’s Drew Sacks rolled 265-211-214—690 to claim the individual state title, and Celina defeated Stow-Monroe Falls 3-1 to win the team title.

