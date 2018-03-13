Tournament champions

Provided Photo

The Troy sixth grade metro boys basketball team went 16-3 this season. They went on to go undefeated in the tournament and beat Trotwood 57-32 to become the Dayton Metro D2 Silver-Black champions. They were coached by head coach Timmy Kirtley and assistant coach Tim Miller. Picture are: (front row, left-right) Bryce Clawson and Gunner Kirtley; (middle row, l-r) Devon Strobel, Ethan Nosker, Ryder Kirtley, Jahari Ward, Rowan Holley, Evan Kaiser and Kellen Miller; (back row, l-r) coaches Tim Miller and Tim Kirtley.