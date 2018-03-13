All-Southwest district teams announced

By Josh Brown

jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com

MIAMI COUNTY — The season may not have continued as long as Tippecanoe’s Maddie Frederick and Newton’s Tatum McBride would have liked for their respective teams.

But when it came down to it, both players had phenomenal seasons — and both were rewarded for it when the 2017-18 All-Southwest District teams were announced recently, with both being named the Southwest District Player of the Year in their respective divisions as Miami County’s teams were heavily represented in both the girls and boys basketball all-district teams.

* Girls

Division I

Troy’s Alaura Holycross earned All-Southwest District honorable mention in Division I, as did Piqua’s Lily Stewart.

Division II

Tippecanoe senior Maddie Frederick made her mark on the Red Devil girls basketball program this season, and she was honored after its conclusion by being named the Division II All-Southwest District Player of the Year.

Frederick led the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division in scoring and was third in the overall GWOC with 15.8 points per game. She was also first in the American North in assists (3.1 per game), third in field goal percentage (47.8 percent) and fourth in steals (2.2 per game).

Two fellow Tippecanoe seniors also earned all-district honors in Allison Mader and Cali Stewart. Mader was named All-Southwest District second team and Stewart earned honorable mention.

Division III

Miami East junior point guard Morgan Haney — who missed her entire sophomore season with an injury — came back with a vengeance this season, earning All-Southwest District first team honors in Division III.

Miami East’s Haley Howard joined Haney in earning all-district honors, earning honorable mention along with Milton-Union’s Kristen Dickison and Bethel’s Kenna Gray.

Division IV

Newton’s Tatum McBride finished off a stellar career as an Indian this season, with the senior point guard averaging 21.2 points per game in her senior season and leading her team to its third straight sectional championship game. And following its conclusion, McBride was named the 2017-18 Division IV All-Southwest District Player of the Year.

Joining McBride on the all-district first team was Covington junior Sammi Whiteman, who averaged 20.5 points per game this season.

Bradford freshman Skipp Miller was named all-district second team, as was Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary. Earning all-district honorable mention were Troy Christian’s Kenley Blake and Kathryn Lee and Lehman’s Grace Monnin.

* Boys

Division I

Troy’s Zach Reichelderfer earned All-Southwest District honorable mention in Division I this season, as did Piqua’s Ben Schmiesing, Qurri Tucker and Devon Brown.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Caiden Smith was one of four Red Devils to earn Division II All-Southwest District honors this season, earning a spot on the third team.

Teammates Cade Gingerich, Josh Wildermuth and Dan Hagen earned honorable mention.

Division III

Bethel senior Ryan Rose was Miami County’s lone Division III All-Southwest District first team selection this season, scoring 22.3 points per game and helping lead the Bees to a second straight Cross County Conference title and a third consecutive district final appearance.

Teammate Caleb South earned a spot on the all-district second team, scoring 22.4 points per game but missing most of his senior season due to injury. Troy Christian’s James Anderson, who averaged a double-double with 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, was also named to the all-district second team.

Division IV

Lehman’s Kameron Lee earned a spot on the Division IV All-Southwest District third team this season, with teammate Preston Rodgers and Bradford’s Andy Branson and Dialaquan Millhouse all earning honorable mention.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Tippecanoe’s Maddie Frederick was named the Division II All-Southwest District Player of the Year this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_030818jb_tipp_frederick-1.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Tippecanoe’s Maddie Frederick was named the Division II All-Southwest District Player of the Year this season. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Newton’s Tatum McBride was named the Division IV All-Southwest District Player of the Year this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_122117jb_newton_mcbride_bethel_14-1-.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Newton’s Tatum McBride was named the Division IV All-Southwest District Player of the Year this season. File photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Bethel’s Ryan Rose was named to the Division III All-Southwest District first team this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_021718lw_bethel_rose.jpg File photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Bethel’s Ryan Rose was named to the Division III All-Southwest District first team this season. Mike Ullery/AIM Media file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman was named to the Division IV All-Southwest District first team this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_030818mju_bbg_cov_1120183822325737-1.jpg Mike Ullery/AIM Media file Covington’s Sammi Whiteman was named to the Division IV All-Southwest District first team this season. Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Miami East’s Morgan Haney was named to the Division III All-Southwest District first team this season. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_022118jb_me_haney2.jpg Josh Brown/Troy Daily News file Miami East’s Morgan Haney was named to the Division III All-Southwest District first team this season.